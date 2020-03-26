Putting food on the local policy menu

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Food policy is a difficult term to define; it is multi-faceted and encompasses a broad variety of concepts and activities, everything from how food is grown to how it is disposed of. Furthermore, there is no one-size-fits-all definition, rather, food policy is defined uniquely by the locality it impacts. The complexity and diversity of food policy point to a need for a group of dedicated individuals to research, understand and develop policies on a community’s behalf; that’s where food policy groups, such as the Missoula Food Policy Advisory Board, come in.

Food policy groups, or councils, have led the charge on local food policy since the 1980s. While food was historically absent from local government policy agendas, councils across the United States have shown that action at the local level can go a long way in supporting community food systems. While food policy councils vary widely according to their locality, organizational structure and membership, generally, they serve as democratic forums where a diverse membership works with the local community to identify food-related issues, develop solutions and make policy recommendations.

Today, there are approximately 282 food policy councils across the U.S., a number that continues to grow. Many of these councils are leading the efforts to provide emergency food services for their communities during the pandemic.