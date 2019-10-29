Today, I’m stating loud and clear that I won’t be accepting any corporate PAC money during my campaign for U.S. Senate. This means no money from the fossil fuel industry, no money from pharmaceutical companies and no money from big banks. Why am I choosing to give up this large pool of money? For me, it’s personal.
When I was a baby, my dad was at work at a lumber mill and a log fell and cracked his skull. It turns out, the company had failed to install necessary safety mechanisms and even tried to avoid any liability for my dad’s injuries. He died.
I didn’t understand it then, but this devastating loss was a firsthand example of what can happen when we put corporate interests over workers.
Why am I making this commitment? And why does it impact your life? Because Montanans deserve an independent senator focused only on doing what’s right for Montana families and the issues that keep them up at night around the kitchen table. We aren’t getting that from U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.
Daines is beholden to the corporate special interests and his donors, not the voters who sent him to Washington. Because of that, he voted to increase the cost of health care, destroy Medicaid expansion that one in 10 Montanans depend on, force our rural hospitals to close, and let insurance companies deny coverage for pre-existing conditions like asthma, cancer and diabetes.
Daines voted for a tax bill that was a massive handout to big corporations and the very rich, and did not serve the rest of us. That’s not the Montana way. We deserve to have a senator who is only making decisions based on what’s best for Montanans.
Washington is broken because special interests have complete control over too many politicians. There are many seemingly unsolvable problems that families face, like the rising cost of prescription drugs and climate change — and it’s almost always money standing in the way. In order to change that, we need to change who we send there, and how their campaigns are funded. I will have a campaign funded by people, not corporations.
Montana was the best place in the world to grow up and I am proud to be passing down those values to my own children. We’re raising them with the same Montana values I was raised with, like hard work, gratitude for this incredible place, fierce independence, and supporting our neighbors when they’re down. With this pledge, you can trust that my people-powered campaign will fight for families and protect our workers. You will be what drives me every day as your senator.