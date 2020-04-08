Questions for government officials: How does this end?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This is an open letter to our government officials at the city level, the county and the state.

I think we all understand that you are faced with an unprecedented crisis from this pandemic. I have so far refused to second guess the decisions that are being made, understanding that officials at all levels of government are acting in good faith and trying to do what is best for the citizens. There really will not be any "wrong answers" until we are viewing this in the rear-view mirror, and I, for one, do not think it is fair to use one’s "retrospectoscope" to judge another’s conduct in a situation we have never seen before.

Of course, though, the rest of us are also facing an unprecedented situation. Business owners are making difficult decisions about how they can keep their doors open when demand falls off a cliff or, worse yet, how they can keep their employees afloat when their doors are ordered closed by the government. Under these circumstances, I think it is fair for us to ask the following question in good faith.

What thought are you giving to the "end game"? We have a statewide shutdown. It has been extended once already, and now Governor Bullock indicates it is going to be extended again.