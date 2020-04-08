Questions for government officials: How does this end?

This is an open letter to our government officials at the city level, the county and the state.
I think we all understand that you are faced with an unprecedented crisis from this pandemic. I have so far refused to second guess the decisions that are being made, understanding that officials at all levels of government are acting in good faith and trying to do what is best for the citizens. There really will not be any "wrong answers" until we are viewing this in the rear-view mirror, and I, for one, do not think it is fair to use one’s "retrospectoscope" to judge another’s conduct in a situation we have never seen before.
Of course, though, the rest of us are also facing an unprecedented situation. Business owners are making difficult decisions about how they can keep their doors open when demand falls off a cliff or, worse yet, how they can keep their employees afloat when their doors are ordered closed by the government. Under these circumstances, I think it is fair for us to ask the following question in good faith.
What thought are you giving to the "end game"? We have a statewide shutdown. It has been extended once already, and now Governor Bullock indicates it is going to be extended again.
While I definitely understand that uncertainty is the only certainty right now, that is not an excuse to neglect planning. (I think my business has had five or six contingency plans, and they seem to change weekly.) What metrics do you intend to use in order to assess public safety and release private sector businesses from these closures? Is it a number of cases, an infection rate, a mortality number? Have these questions been considered in detail? What does lifting the "stay at home order" look like? What do you need to see "on the ground" in order to allow restaurants and other public places to reopen? What are you thinking? We cannot simply endure extension after extension on an open-ended basis, and surely you must be giving some thought to how and where this ends?
The citizens are being asked to forfeit very important constitutional rights, such as the freedom to associate, to travel and to control their own private property. For the most part, from what I can see, people are trying hard to do their part. But this cannot go on forever. We must trust that you are thinking ahead and planning for the end of this crisis, even as we acknowledge those plans could change.
So, please, put your cards on the table. Tell us what you are thinking about this or, perhaps just as important, that you are thinking about this.
Gregg Smith is a Great Falls businessman and attorney. Follow him on Twitter at: @fallsblog.
