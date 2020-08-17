“R” stands for Republicans — and ruthless

Seldom have Americans been witness to so many blatant attacks on our nation’s most time-honored tradition — the right to vote in our democracy. But as those attacks ramp up — from voter suppression to defunding our Constitutionally guaranteed Postal Service — it’s important that when it comes time to mark our ballots, people should remember that the “R” behind their name stands for Republicans including President Trump, Attorney General Bill Barr and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. It also unfortunately but undeniably stands for "ruthless."
Here’s the situation right now: The country continues to be swept by wave after wave of coronavirus, a pandemic disease that has already killed over 167,000 Americans, is expected by the Centers for Disease Control to kill up to 189,000 by Sept. 5, and left many more with long-term illnesses from organ failure to mental impairment. Contrary to Trump’s false statements that “it will disappear like a miracle,” medical experts are now predicting “this could be the worst fall, from a public health perspective, that we’ve ever had.” As Dr. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said late last week: "You can't run away from the numbers. You can't run away from the numbers of people who've died, the number of people getting hospitalized, the surges we're seeing."
Fauci’s right, of course. Nor can the Republicans run away from the numbers on Trump’s re-election chances, which now show the Democrat presidential ticket of Biden-Harris leading nationally by double digits — and rising. For a historically unpopular president, the writing is on the wall for an equally historic landslide loss to bring his one term in office to the ignominious end it so richly deserves.
Incapable of meeting these incredible challenges, what do Trump and his Republicans do? They decide to cheat, lie and attempt to steal the election by de-organizing, demoralizing and defunding the U.S. Postal Service so more than a hundred million voters who are rightly fearful of voting in person will not be able to vote by mail. If you thought voting was a process controlled by the states, you’re correct. But if the Postal Service is essential to delivering the ballots, which it is, the ruthless Republicans in Trump’s slimy swamp will do anything in their power to stop those ballots from flushing their sorry excuse for a candidate out of office.
Normally when such unethical actions are taken they’re kept under cover. But not now. As the president himself admitted to Fox News: “They need that money in order to make the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots. If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money.” There it is, the “Art of the No Deal.”
Luckily, some things in this country still work — like the checks and balances of the Judiciary. A Trump-appointed Pennsylvania judge just ordered the Trump campaign to produce evidence of the mail ballot fraud they have been claiming while the Supreme Court just refused to stop Rhode Island’s absentee ballot procedures. Closer to home, here in Montana a district judge ruled against incompetent secretary of state, Republican Corey Stapleton’s attempt to keep the Green Party on the ballot after it was revealed the signatures gathered were paid for by the Republican Party — not the Green Party, which has refuted any involvement whatsoever.
Yep, “R” stands for Republican and ruthless. And come November, there’s a real good chance it’s also going to stand for “remove” as in, “remove from office” — and we’ll all be a lot better off.
George Ochenski writes from Helena. His column appears each Monday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. He can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com.
