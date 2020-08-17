“R” stands for Republicans — and ruthless

Fauci’s right, of course. Nor can the Republicans run away from the numbers on Trump’s re-election chances, which now show the Democrat presidential ticket of Biden-Harris leading nationally by double digits — and rising. For a historically unpopular president, the writing is on the wall for an equally historic landslide loss to bring his one term in office to the ignominious end it so richly deserves.

Incapable of meeting these incredible challenges, what do Trump and his Republicans do? They decide to cheat, lie and attempt to steal the election by de-organizing, demoralizing and defunding the U.S. Postal Service so more than a hundred million voters who are rightly fearful of voting in person will not be able to vote by mail. If you thought voting was a process controlled by the states, you’re correct. But if the Postal Service is essential to delivering the ballots, which it is, the ruthless Republicans in Trump’s slimy swamp will do anything in their power to stop those ballots from flushing their sorry excuse for a candidate out of office.