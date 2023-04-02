Liberty is the core of American life. Patrick Henry’s dramatic speech at the Second Virginia Convention which concluded with “Give me liberty, or give me death!” is widely credited for setting off the Revolutionary War. Clearly, as Americans, we value our liberty.

The Jewish festival of Passover is a celebration of liberty. Not a liberty one needs to fight for and defend, but a liberty that can never be lost. The Israelites did not fight their way out of Egyptian slavery 3,335 years ago. They were miraculously spirited away after 210 years of oppressive suffering and that liberty was never compromised since.

True liberty is freedom of the spirit, not only freedom of expression, movement or activity, all of which largely depend on external circumstances. Although for most of recorded history Jews lived under oppressive regimes, we always remained inherently free. Even in Soviet gulags and Nazi concentration camps, the spirit of faith, empathy, and care for another managed to flourish because the spirit is always free.

The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, assumed leadership of the global Chabad Lubavitch movement in 1950, in the shadows of the Holocaust. Three million Jews remained trapped behind the Iron Curtain. He dedicated his life to rebuilding, rejuvenating, and inspiring the global Jewish community, but his influence extended to all humanity.

Here is a lesson I recently learned from listening to a recording of the event held in honor of the Rebbe’s 74th birthday (four days before Passover) in April of 1976. The topic was liberty and the Rebbe illustrated the distinction between external liberty and true inner liberty of the spirit by analyzing a sensational recent event.

A week earlier, on April 5, 1976 the media announced the death of Howard Hughes, an American business magnate, investor and philanthropist, known during his lifetime as one of the most financially successful individuals in the world. His extreme paranoia and eccentric reclusiveness had driven him into hiding and at the time of his death he suffered from malnutrition and was covered in bedsores.

“Here was a man who had the ability to do as he wished,” the Rebbe explained. “Yet, in his personal life, he was more confined than an incarcerated prisoner.” His freedom of expression, movement, and activity were severely hampered because he was unable to tap into the liberty of spirit.

My wife’s grandfather, Rabbi Moshe Greenberg, languished in Stalin’s gulags for seven years but stubbornly subsisted on potato peels and sugar cubes for the eight days of Passover so as not to violate the Biblical prohibition of eating leaven during the festival. As a teenager in Auschwitz, my cousin’s grandmother, Mrs. Itu Lustig, refused her morsel of bread the Nazis gave her on Passover eve. “It was my proudest moment in Auschwitz,” she later recounted. They were prisoners in the worst conditions possible, but were truly free within.

This year, Mayor Jordan Hess has joined President Biden and numerous state governors and city mayors across the nation in designating today, the Rebbe’s birthday, as Education and Sharing Day Missoula. Today, we celebrate the Rebbe’s accomplishments in bringing the topic of moral and ethical education to the forefront of the national conversation.

This is the inner liberty achieved in classrooms, at dinner tables, neighborhood parks and in every interaction we have with our children. We must nurture true kindness and the awareness that each individual action can make a positive impact on the entire world, thus providing them with the inner strength and purpose that will make them inherently free.

Passover begins Wednesday evening, April 5, and is celebrated through Thursday, April 13. To learn more about Passover, visit chabad.org/Passover. For information about the Missoula Public Seder, call 406-304-5848.