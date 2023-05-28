Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When envisioning Jewish communities, bustling cities like New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami often come to mind. Coming to America in waves since the middle of the 19th century, Jews have often chosen to live in bigger cities because of the Jewish communal infrastructure in support of Jewish life and practice that exists there.

However, with the advent of technology and virtual connectivity, an increasing number of Jewish families are finding comfort and opportunity in smaller, more rural communities. This trend harkens back to a time when Jewish people thrived in towns of all sizes, and now, modern living is bringing about a resurgence.

In the early 1950s, the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, recognized the changing landscape of Jewish life. He understood that a concerted effort was needed to bring Judaism to Jews, irrespective of their location.

The first emissaries were sent to Casablanca, Morocco — a community not known for its size. This deliberate choice reflected the Rebbe's philosophy of making Judaism accessible to every Jew, regardless of their geographical location or level of knowledge and commitment. The Rebbe firmly believed that no Jew or community was insignificant, valuing each individual's unique place within the Jewish tradition.

This philosophy was grounded in the Rebbe's unwavering love and care for every Jew. Recognizing that all Jews share an equal stake in our collective tradition, the Rebbe emphasized that we all stood together at Mount Sinai when G-d bestowed the Torah upon us. Therefore, every Jew should have the opportunity to live a meaningful Jewish life.

Similar to the Peace Corps, which aimed to bring technical and medical expertise to remote locations, the Rebbe sent out young couples to share the light of Judaism, reaching Jews in even the most isolated areas. Over the ensuing decades, the Rebbe reinforced this approach by sending emissaries to visit Jewish farmers in rural towns and members of the military stationed in far-flung places like Alaska and Greenland.

If you had mentioned 20 years ago that Montana would have a Chabad center, many would have dismissed the idea. “You’re a long way from Brooklyn,” they’d probably say. Today, Montana boasts four Chabad centers serving its Jewish community, with more centers just over the horizon.

As we move on from Shavuot, the holiday commemorating the Jewish nation's unity at the time of receiving the Torah at Sinai (this year May 25-27), the Chabad Jewish Center in Missoula prepares to take a significant step forward. In a few days, Chabad will be closing on a building that will greatly enhance Jewish life in the Garden City, embodying the Rebbe's vision of inclusivity and ensuring no Jew is left behind.

The new Chabad Jewish Center will feature a commercial kosher kitchen, a Jewish art gallery, a synagogue and social hall, and Missoula's first full-time Jewish early childhood center — an invaluable addition. As we celebrate our 3,300-year chain of Jewish heritage, Missoula's Jewish families will have even more reason to rejoice — the Jewish future for the next generation is assured.

On the Third of Tammuz (this year June 22), we will commemorate the 29th anniversary of the Rebbe's passing. His vision endures, with over 5,000 Chabad-Lubavitch emissary couples in more than 100 countries across six continents. Moreover, emissaries continue to move to towns with relatively small Jewish populations, extending the reach of Judaism to every Jew.

In 2023, in Missoula, Montana, the Rebbe's vision, which propelled the first emissary couple to Casablanca, continues to transform lives for the better. The driving force behind this transformation lies in the Rebbe's boundless love and care for every single Jew, inspiring a movement that is reaching Jews far and wide.

To learn more about the new center, visit JewishMissoula.com.