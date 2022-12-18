Rabbi Chezky Vogel: Year of Hakhel — Jewish Unity and Gathering

The buzz continued for months. Missoula had never seen such a strong expression of Jewish pride.

Last year, Missoulians came together in the most epic of celebrations. "CHANUKAH ON ICE" was a huge hit with over 200 children and adults enjoying an evening of traditional latkes, jelly donuts, hot drinks, and free skating. The party featured the grand lighting of a beautiful 5-foot Menorah sculpted out of a solid block of ice.

“We can get used to this” was the takeaway. So tonight, the first night of Chanukah, we’ll be doing it again at the indoor Glacier ice rink. Louder. Brighter. Prouder.

Chanukah is not just one of the most fun-filled Jewish holidays. It is also deep, soulful, and inspiring and every year Jews from across the spectrum show up to celebrate together. Its message of joy, Jewish pride, and the power of light and positivity will never go out of style.

This year, Chanukah begins Sunday evening, Dec. 18, and continues through Monday, Dec. 26. We begin by lighting one candle and every night another candle is added, thus gradually increasing the power of the light and positivity we generate.

The Maccabean revolt was not a geopolitical phenomenon, as some believe. The struggle was spiritual by nature. The occupying Assyyrian Greek empire insisted that, while Jewish culture was mostly beautiful and should, to an extent, be preserved, its teachings and observances were antiquated, thus posing a threat to modern society. The Maccabess were fighting for their souls.

Since the Maccabees overcame Syrian Greek oppression thousands of years ago, we’ve celebrated Chanukah in good times and bad times. In huge mansions and villas as well as in secret cellars, Siberian gulags, and concentration camps. The flame was preserved because we understood that as long as we keep it alive, no external force can extinguish it.

In light of recent focus and attention to rising anti-Semitism, it is so important for Jews to publicly celebrate Chanukah.

“But what do we respond to the haters?!” you ask. Based on the teachings of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneersohn, the most influential Jewish leader in modern history, I present you with the following analogy:

Despite its outward appearances our world is a divinely beautiful garden. We are all its gardeners and cultivators, tending to our communal and individual spaces with love and care.

When tending to a garden, there will undoubtedly sprout noxious weeds that seem to threaten the health of the plants, and if we focus all our energies on removing the weeds, the garden would be neglected. While the weeds must be removed, the gardener’s ultimate focus is cultivating it and realizing its tremendous potential.

The same is true about Judaism. Thankfully there are organizations dedicated to uprooting poisonous attitudes so that we can thrive unhindered. But for the most part, we must focus on raising spiritually healthy Jewish families and communities wherever we are. That is how we best respond to negativity and that is why we are still here, thousands of years after the ancient empires who tried to destroy us have long disappeared.

On Chanukah, celebrate proudly and publicly with fellow Jews. Especially since this year is the “Year of Hakhel — Jewish Unity and Gathering,” it is crucially important to ensure everyone can celebrate together.

I conclude with the Rebbe’s timeless blessing:

“Let us pray that the message of the Chanukah Lights will illuminate the everyday life of everyone personally, and of society at large, for a brighter life in every respect, both materially and spiritually."

Wishing you all a very happy Chanukah!