Racial justice now: 'We cannot be bystanders to hate'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All of us suffer. Suffering has a purpose as a lifelong lesson in endurance, character-building and hope. However, the magnitude of suffering for people of color is off the charts compared to those of us nestled in white privilege. Yes, we experience poverty, but we do not walk to the corner grocery in fear of being pulled over because of our whiteness nor poorness. We do not fear our sons not returning from a run. We do not fear the police will kneel on our necks. We do not fear a public lynching.

We as Habitat staff — who it must be acknowledged, all speak from a place of privilege as white individuals — are filled with anger and sadness at the killing of fellow American George Floyd (among so many others) and the systemic racism and oppression that prevails across our country. We are empathetic to your cause. We stand with those who lend their voices and presence to raise awareness of any assault on human dignity and also act to eliminate it.