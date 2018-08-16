As Montana residents, we are continuously left speechless by the natural beauty in our state. However, as temperatures rise, and conditions become drier, it’s evident that Montana’s natural beauty is under increasing threat from wildfires that will cost lives, destroy property and bring economic havoc.
Montanans are no stranger to raging wildfires. Just recently, communities near Libby faced a wildfire that threatened the health and safety of nearby residents. The stakes got higher as the fire came within about a mile and a half of the Libby Superfund site, which is rife with asbestos. While that particular disaster was averted, it brought into clear focus what is at stake if we don’t address the underlying causes of higher temperatures and drier conditions — climate change.
It’s easy to disregard the impact of climate change, but it’s impossible to ignore it, especially when you consider the dollars and cents of our state budget and the interests of Montana taxpayers. The 2017 fire season was the costliest in Montana history, and despite the Legislature’s special session appropriation to cover those extraordinary costs, the fire fund is seriously depleted and is unlikely to be adequate to cover even normal fire costs this year or next, let alone in another year like the last. And there is no doubt we will need to replenish these coffers before the season is over.
As legislators, we know how important it is to be good stewards of tax dollars. Pumping more money into fighting wildfires puts a strain on other budget priorities like education, infrastructure, and health care. But it doesn’t have to be this way.
Addressing the underlying causes of climate change that leads to the conditions that fuel wildfires makes sense. Which is why some of the decisions coming out of Washington have us scratching our heads. Specifically, the Trump administration just announced it would stop pollution and mileage standards for cars and small trucks.
The transportation sector is now the largest producer of the carbon pollution that contributes to climate change. Existing rules were cutting down on pollution from vehicles and pushing up miles per gallon.
They also save Montanans money at the gas pump. By 2030, the average Montana household could expect to save $2,500 if the standards are not rolled back. That’s real money for many Montana families. Rolling back these standards that are making our air cleaner and saving us money does not make sense.
We love Montana and are proud to call it home. That is why we are committed to fighting climate change. We have seen the devastation — both economic and human — that more intense wildfires, made worse by climate change, have brought to local communities across our state and how they have strained our state resources.
We have tools to fight this fight, but we cannot do it without a federal partner fighting alongside our communities. The Trump administration must work to protect the health of our environment and communities, which will preserve our Montana wilderness for future generations.