Rallying together as Montanans in times of crisis

Montanans are no strangers to challenging and unprecedented times. In 2017, we tackled the most expensive fire season on record and the largest since the big burn of 1910. Through economic downturns, we have made sacrifices in order to help neighbors in need and rebuilt again. Even dating back to the Granite Mountain mine disaster over a century ago, we made sure we came out of it a stronger community.

With coronavirus now reaching our state, we again face challenging and unprecedented times. This pandemic not only gives way to extraordinary health risks, but with it a ripple effect on our economic and social well-being.

Montanans have always rallied together in times of crisis. It’s time that we do so again.

Our first priority is prevention. The small sacrifices we make now — missing out on a canceled event, avoiding crowds and staying home if you feel sick — means keeping more folks healthy. The person ahead of you in line at the grocery store could be among those most at risk of falling ill to the virus. Social distancing is a primary protective measure, and I urge every Montanan to take this seriously in order to protect our friends and neighbors most vulnerable to the disease.