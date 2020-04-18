Raph Graybill will defend the constitutional promise of our public schools

Montana’s Constitution promises "we the people" have a right to quality public schools.
Article 10.1 declares: “It is the goal of the people to establish a system of education which will develop the full educational potential of each person. Equality of educational opportunity is guaranteed to each person of the state.”
And continues:
“The state recognizes the distinct and unique cultural heritage of the American Indians and is committed in its educational goals to the preservation of their cultural integrity.”
And concludes:
“The legislature shall provide a basic system of free quality public elementary and secondary schools” and “shall fund and distribute in an equitable manner to the school districts the state's share of the cost of the basic elementary and secondary school system.”
Unfortunately, our constitutional promise of quality public schools is under attack, anti-we-the-people attack from folks who want to seize public money and ship it off to private and religious schools.
These anti-public school killers-of-the-dream have already succeeded in moving their agenda to the U.S. Supreme Court. Soon enough the court will tell us how much of our constitution means what it says. But regardless of the court’s decision, likely empowered by it, privatizers will never give up until they have demolished at taxpayer expense the “goal of the people to establish” a basic system of free quality public elementary and secondary schools” that “recognizes the distinct and unique cultural heritage of the American Indians” and “guarantees equality of educational opportunity.”
In this ongoing battle, we need an attorney general who will courageously defend our constitution and resist privatizers and their determined attempts to harm our public schools.
Raph Graybill will be that attorney general. Graybill knows our constitution. It’s in his genes. His grandfather was president of our 1972 Constitutional Convention that made our public school promise. Graybill is wicked smart, articulate and committed to quality public schools.
For this reason, the Montana Federation of Public Employees has endorsed Raph Graybill for attorney general and urges all who believe in our Constitution and public schools to vote accordingly.
Eric Feaver is president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees.
