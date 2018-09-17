Sixteen years ago, riders on the first Ride Around the Pioneers in One Day (RATPOD) took off from Dillon on an epic tour of the Big Hole Valley. On that inaugural ride, the RATPOD co-founders scraped together 100 riders and a handful of volunteers, determined to introduce them to the magical Big Hole landscape.
Today, RATPOD — which benefits Camp Mak-A-Dream, a cost-free, medical camp in western Montana serving children, teens, young adults and families living with cancer — has raised over $4 million, and introduced thousands of riders to this special corner of the world. The 127-mile bike ride through the Big Hole Valley lures riders and volunteers from across the United States interested in doing good for others while experiencing some of Montana’s most stunning landscapes. Unfortunately, this spectacular valley is currently at risk of complete and catastrophic transformation from oil and gas development by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) recently announced that it is considering leasing thousands of acres in close proximity to the Big Hole and Beaverhead rivers for oil and gas development. The roughly 12,500 acres under consideration for lease are located in both Madison and Beaverhead counties, and will go on the auction block for a minimum of $2/acre. The agency says the counties have relatively low oil and gas potential, which makes the leasing all the more questionable.
Having seen the magic of these valleys from my bicycle, and experiencing first-hand the awe this place inspires in the thousands of riders and volunteers who are a part of RATPOD, we are stunned that our government would consider disrupting one of the most pristine landscapes in our Last Best Place. Every year we have the pleasure of meeting RATPOD participants — many of whom are visiting our backyard for the first time, and hundreds who just can’t stay away one year to the next. Without exception, they are struck by the beauty of the incredible valley that parts the Bitterroot and Pioneer mountains. RATPOD riders traverse three wilderness mountain ranges along the route, while winding through Montana’s ranching country along pristine rivers. There is no other place quite like it — and it is the essence of Montana way.
Recalling this year’s ride, we can’t help but imagine how different the experience would be if we were pedaling past fracking pads, oil rigs, and navigating the heavy truck traffic required for oil and gas development. This place — home of the Ride Around the Pioneers in One Day — is exquisite and unspoiled and unique, and it deserves to remain. We deserve to keep this crown jewel of the Rocky Mountain west from being destroyed.
It’s hard to fathom why the Interior Department — whose mission includes conserving and managing our public lands for future generations — would find it necessary to lease lands in a place as special the Big Hole Valley. Knowing the boom-and-bust cycles of oil and gas development, how we could justify the potential short-term gains of these leases with the loss of one of the most special places in the last best place?
We are proud of what RATPOD has accomplished for Camp-Mak-A-Dream, and moved by the connection so many RATPOD riders and volunteers have to the Big Hole Valley. We know next year, as we ride for camp, we will also do all that we can to preserve this place that means so much. We hope you will join us.