Re-open all medical services to meet all health needs

As Montana physicians practicing in a rural community, it is timely to share our thoughts and feelings with all our neighbors as our state prepares to transition from "shelter-in-place" to the next phase of our battle against COVID-19.

Our strongest feeling is one of gratitude. We are grateful for all my fellow citizens who did their very best to follow the guidelines laid out by Governor Bullock. We are grateful for our fellow healthcare workers. Many have put themselves on the front line to identify and treat the illness caused by this new virus. Others have adjusted their practice to curtail encounters that could be put off and to learn how to use telehealth technology to practice more safely. We are grateful for our state leadership that acted early and decisively to establish restrictions which were based on the best scientific evidence available at that time.

We feel deeply saddened by the hundreds of our neighbors who have suffered directly from COVID-19 and especially those who have lost loved ones. Small numbers do not reduce the pain of this loss, and I hope that all victims of this virus know they have the love and support of everyone in the state as they grieve.