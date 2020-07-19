Re-routing the Pacific Northwest Trail

Has Montana devolved back into the Washington Territory? The Pacific Northwest Trail Association would like to believe so. History affirms that the Montana Territory was born in 1864, after leaving the Washington and Dakota Territories in 1863. Statehood bloomed in 1889. Despite that, here we are in 2020 with government agencies, individuals and organizations from Washington encouraging a "northern route" trail blaze through our mountains, valleys, forests, and rivers for an astigmatic vision of a long thru-hiking trail with a clear disdain of the people, wildlife and land of our state.

There may not be grizzly bears in Olympic National Park, but there are in the Yaak Valley of Montana, and these grizzlies are a treasure and symbol of wildness worth more than Starbucks coffee, development, or gold sluiced from the creek. Interstate 90 may connect us, just as the Mullan Road yoked us in 1862, but the existing route of the Pacific Northwest Trail through the Yaak Valley does not.

The transparent, uncomplicated "southern route" is recommended for the Pacific Northwest Trail. But it needs congressional legislation for change, and this is paramount because the Yaak Valley has little to concede in her badge of a wild, free-roaming grizzly bear population. Please consider and help re-route the Pacific Northwest Trail by contacting our elected officials and let those bears have a chance to represent to the world the true wild of Montana.

Matthew Chappell has been published in The Hungry Horse News, The Missoulian, The Montana Standard, The Whitefish Review, The Seeley Swan Pathfinder and The Ravalli Republic.

