Real 'cancer' is cult of radical right racists

In their July 7 column, Gary and Joan Carlson were correct when they wrote, “in 2020 we face an enemy that is as much or even possibly a greater threat to our republic. It is a cancer that has been allowed to grow within America and has the potential to destroy us.”

What they got wrong is who the cancer is. Black people are not a cancer! The protests against the police brutality that has plagued our country since the beginning of cops in America aren’t the cancer either.

The real cancer is the Donald Trump cult of radical rightists who simply want Blacks to shut up and take it. Colin Kaepernick knelt peacefully to protest police brutality and those cultists had a tantrum about it.

Finally, after the deaths and beatings of thousands of Black people via cop, compassionate Americans of all races watched a video of a cop sadistically murdering George Floyd and decided America needed to change once and for all. If peaceful protests didn’t work, what choice did some have but to become more aggressive in delivering their message?

The Carlsons wrote about drawing a “line in the sand.” What they don’t get is that decent people have done just that.