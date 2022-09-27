Rebecca Michael Elderkin: Energy and health equity in NorthWestern Energy’s rate case

In October, the Montana Public Service Commission will decide on NorthWestern Energy’s requested ‘interim’ energy rates, prices to pay during the months of the Rate Case, to be decided Spring 2023.

PSC will review plenty material per the utility’s request — 2,000-odd pages of nuanced rate design, which grasps at the complexity of global energy markets, Montana’s grid, and customer behaviors around energy-use. Rate designs aim to maintain reliable power, fairly compensate the utility, and keep power prices reasonable. The work ahead of PSC is impressive, but the scope of their deliberation still needs to account for Montana’s housing situation.

The housing crisis continues to affect more households, and especially those that are low-income, BIPOC, and multi-generational. This summer, Gov. Gianforte recognized attainable housing to be an enormous challenge. The problem of too little affordable housing remains urgent, and yet it overshadows another deep disparity: quality of housing.

Quality of housing affects both energy-use and human health. Pathways between the three create interplay, cause mutual influence, and can soar or spiral depending on household wealth. Their dynamics, which culminate to either preserve or unfasten health, have even greater importance as climate change impacts the ways we need energy.

Age of the home, its residents’ occupation, rural or urban location, insulation, tightness of construction, caliber ventilation, windows, heating/cooling apparatuses and things like refrigerators all comprise housing quality. Often, home retrofits or efficient equipment are expenses left to the household. For example, Dan Rogers from the Missoula Electric Cooperative explained that on average, of ten houses built, nine will be under-insulated. As ability to afford improvements varies unequally, so would NWE’s prices disproportionately fall on Montanans.

If a house is 100% efficient, every $1 spent on energy – to heat the home, cool it, or cook, etc., — is exactly equal to $1 of energy (it’s true, yet fleeting rate). Low-quality and aging structures waste energy, so when their households pay NWE a dollar, they receive a smaller fraction of its value in energy — in heat or cooled air, for instance. The price of a dollar of energy amounts to a higher cost and creates a heavy energy burden.

A high energy burden cuts into household means for necessities like food and healthcare and contributes to hardship, risks to health, and precarity. A 2020 study found 21% of Montana households to already be energy burdened.

Since the study, impacts from COVID-19, housing market consolidation, and radical market fluctuations, all continue to pressure Montana households. A 2021 assessment offered Montanans the chance to describe where they were feeling the pressure most. Even prior to Ukraine’s cascading effects on the economy, over 40% of people said their greatest need was assistance making housing-related payments.

Lacking quantity is not the only driver of housing affordability. Low-quality housing, which impact housing related costs like energy, also fuels the crisis. One presses from the top, the other from the bottom. This pinching together squeezes Montanans’ household security.

The inefficiencies also strain NWE’s grid. If extreme, peak times of energy demand can jeopardize the poles and wires that stitch it together. Utilities use rate designs, with pricing incentives or disincentives, to attempt to influence demand via customer behavior. However, these rate designs are failing to influence customers whose energy consumption matters most.

Rate designs fail with unique groups for different reasons. Often, customers able to afford efficiency retrofits or things like rebates aren’t troubled by cost disincentives. High-income households still consume exorbitant energy compared to median income. After the median-income dip, energy consumption spikes again in low-income households, making a U-shaped curve across income-stratified users. However, where lower-income households face barriers to home improvements and live in disinvested neighborhoods, drivers of consumption for high-income households are their members' behaviors.

Rather than relying on an undemonstrated rate design to manage peak demand and prices, the PSC should encourage NWE to pursue programming tagged for households with barriers to energy efficiency, which would dually protect NWE’s grid and Montanans’ housing affordability. Home improvements to increase energy performance provide opportunity to invest in a customer group who make up already modest energy users and to secure Montana’s energy future.