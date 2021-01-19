Reflecting on three years of small business leadership, growth, grit

We also made long-term investments in communities that have considerable economic growth potential. We launched satellite offices in St. George, Utah, and Billings, Montana, to increase access to resources and opportunities. We also recently announced that Women’s Business Centers would be added in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Missoula, Montana. These centers will boost resources, training and counseling to female economic drivers. The agency also launched Ascent, a free digital e-learning platform geared to help women entrepreneurs grow and expand their businesses. This groundbreaking effort is the SBA’s largest single expansion of resources specifically tailored for women in more than 30 years.

These tools are more essential than ever. In the last year, I witnessed the tenacity, innovation and resiliency of business owners as they endured the most discouraging year many had ever experienced. Our district leadership teams were outstanding as they waded through complex legislation to help entrepreneurs in their states. Between last March and December, I did more than 80 media interviews and conducted countless presentations and meetings. Through 16,000 miles of business visits and outreach efforts nationwide — and in the height of election year politics — I witnessed the best of people coming together for the good of small businesses that create the fabric of our communities. At every level of government, elected officials and staff with very different ideologies, worked together to support America’s entrepreneurs. In Region 8 alone, more than $27 billion was disbursed to 215,000 businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.