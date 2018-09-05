The Montana Supreme Court’s recent decision that the Green Party is not qualified to be on the ballot this November is a powerful reminder of how high the stakes are in this election cycle — and how important it is for Montanans to support candidates that will truly fight for our environment.
The Supreme Court’s decision upheld a lower court ruling that the Green Party had not collected enough valid signatures to be on the ballot. The facts that have come out about this signature-gathering effort should concern all Montanans. The bulk of the effort was apparently carried out by “Advanced Micro Targeting,” a Las Vegas political consulting firm with no record of previous concern for Montana’s environment. Also of note, this firm has been working very hard to keep their activities secret, refusing to report their expenditures as required by Montana law.
In addition to the questionable signature-gathering process, some of the candidates running under the Green Party banner have very little history of working on behalf of environmental issues. Even if some Green Party activists have the best of intentions, their party is being taken advantage of by deep-pocketed special interests. That is bad for Montana’s environment, and it is bad for our democratic process.
The way to protect Montana’s environment isn’t to vote for a party that has “Green” in their name, it is to vote for candidates who have a proven record of fighting for Montana’s public land, clean water and clean air, and a commitment to carry those values forward in the future. And the best way to identify authentic pro-environment candidates is through a transparent process that reviews their record and directly asks them about their priorities.
Every election year, Montana Conservation Voters goes through just such a process to examine candidates from every political party and ask them where they stand on protecting Montana’s clean air, water, and wild country. Not everyone agrees with our recommendations, but nobody can deny that putting the candidates’ views on record helps voters make an informed decision.
When candidates who champion Montana’s best features — our beautiful outdoor heritage, healthy communities, world-class streams and rivers, and public lands — win, all Montanans win. We currently have two such candidates running for Congress: U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and House candidate Kathleen Williams, and they deserve the vote of everyone who really cares about Montana’s environment.
When MCV does work to elect these and other authentically pro-conservation candidates, we report every dollar we spend to the commissioner of political practices — unlike the secretive political operatives who are hijacking the Green Party. This kind of transparency is essential to free and fair elections.
Since the time of the Copper Kings, Montanans have had to stand up to special-interest groups who want to manipulate our elections to serve their own agenda. Montanans need to reject the political manipulation of the Green Party and support true conservation champions this November, like Senator Jon Tester and House candidate Kathleen Williams.