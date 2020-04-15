Remember genius around us, trust in science and rely on health workers

There’s reason to be optimistic in this overwhelming crisis. This sensibility springs from an idea my father, Pat Williams, gave me about political leadership:
“We must remember there is a genius on every block.”
That means we need to have confidence and trust in the people and systems that make America extraordinary. Then we’ll be OK.
I watched this American wisdom borne out in my personal experience in the Congo. A decade.ago, I helped to create an organization — Eastern Congo Initiative — in a part of the world that has experienced war and disease.
Today, we employ nearly 200 professionals who help local leaders build the economy, create jobs, and make clean water and health services available to confront health challenges. The work’s paying off: We’ve opened markets for farmers to sell their cocoa to the chocolate company Theo and coffee to Starbucks. We’ve partnered with community groups to reduce maternal and child mortality rates and seen thousands of patients at health clinics. Well-being is rising.
I was in the Congo during the recent Ebola outbreak, a challenge that preceded what we face now. Here’s a reason for optimism: The Congo just celebrated a major milestone with the passing of a month without a new Ebola case. The Congolese can beat Ebola, and we can do the same with coronavirus, especially if we pay attention to the biggest lesson from that epidemic.
Africans beat Ebola by beating an attitude of distrust in institutions, science and expertise.
When trust in institutions and science breaks down, real problems begin. I saw it happen. Early in the epidemic, people were so suspicious of health care workers and their advice that they physically attacked them — ugly violence against modern-day heroes trying to help.
What saved millions from that epidemic was turning that attitude around. Citizens were taught to trust and support front-line health care workers and scientists. This change paid off in spectacular fashion and ways that give us hope today.
Ebola was like coronavirus because as the epidemic began, a lot of faith was directed toward magic-bullet solutions that would miraculously make the peril pass. But Congolese front-line health care workers learned by doing: Caring for patients, showing that small steps help, effectively quarantining or attending to hydration, restoring fluids and electrolytes of patients.
The health care workers taught us that small steps from geniuses on every block reduced the death rate and saved lives, a step at a time. It’s the same spirit that had a father and son in Billings recently figure out how to make medical masks with 3-D printers.
We depend not only on front-line workers here to beat our current problem but pockets of genius that will overcome our crisis bit by bit: People in local and state government taking care of us with reliable information and communication; neighbors looking out for neighbors; and those in the supply chain working to deliver medical supplies and food. We need to support, trust and give them the tools they need — and listen to them. We’re in this together.
After this pandemic Montana will face economic and social challenges that no one thought we’d face two months ago. We’ll need a new generation of leadership to pull us through. We’ll need someone who will fight for Montana’s families, farmers and ranchers, small businesses. We’ll need someone with broad experience in solving complex problems.
I’ve worked alongside small farmers and Fortune 500 companies to solve tough problems. I work with fierce urgency, and believe deeply in Montana’s promising future. It’s why I’m running for governor — and why I’m asking for your support.
Whitney Williams is a sixth-generation Montanan, a businesswoman and a Democratic candidate for governor.
