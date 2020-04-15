Remember genius around us, trust in science and rely on health workers

Africans beat Ebola by beating an attitude of distrust in institutions, science and expertise.

When trust in institutions and science breaks down, real problems begin. I saw it happen. Early in the epidemic, people were so suspicious of health care workers and their advice that they physically attacked them — ugly violence against modern-day heroes trying to help.

What saved millions from that epidemic was turning that attitude around. Citizens were taught to trust and support front-line health care workers and scientists. This change paid off in spectacular fashion and ways that give us hope today.

Ebola was like coronavirus because as the epidemic began, a lot of faith was directed toward magic-bullet solutions that would miraculously make the peril pass. But Congolese front-line health care workers learned by doing: Caring for patients, showing that small steps help, effectively quarantining or attending to hydration, restoring fluids and electrolytes of patients.

The health care workers taught us that small steps from geniuses on every block reduced the death rate and saved lives, a step at a time. It’s the same spirit that had a father and son in Billings recently figure out how to make medical masks with 3-D printers.