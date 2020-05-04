Remember to vote in your local school election by May 5

They are your friends and neighbors and will shape your kids’ future. So, ask yourself: What do you want your children’s education to look like? Who should you hire to help your kids reach their full potential?

School boards decide who leads our schools, what they learn, and what resources our teachers have to empower students. Today our schools are closed, and school board leaders across Montana are having important discussions about whether they can safely bring students back to their teachers and classrooms.

These are a few examples of the wide range of decisions your school board makes, and they will directly impact the quality of education our kids receive in communities across the state for decades to come. So, no matter who you choose to vote for — don’t sit on the sidelines in this important election.

Every opportunity to vote matters, and while local elections often seem less flashy than others, they also happen to play the biggest role in our day-to-day lives. So make sure you are registered to vote by going to app.mt.gov/voterinfo/, cast your ballot and make your voice heard this May 5.

Your voice matters and our kids’ futures depend on it.

Melissa Romano is a Democratic candidate for Montana superintendent of public instruction. Sen. Bryce Bennett, D-Missoula, is a candidate for Montana secretary of state.

