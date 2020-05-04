Remember to vote in your local school election by May 5

Editor's note: Missoula County Public Schools is not holding elections May 5. For a list of special elections in western Montana, visit Missoulian.com.
Voting is one of the most important responsibilities we have as Americans and Montanans.
While most of the state is focused on elections happening this November, important local elections are taking place in your community this week.
On May 5, communities across the state will elect school board representatives who will shape our children’s future for years to come. Voters might also be asked to decide on local bonds and levies that help school districts support essential programs and services the state does not fully fund.
Participating in your local school board election is a great way to ensure our schools have the leaders and resources they need to help our kids live up to their full potential — and unlike other races, chances are good you’ll likely know a lot of candidates running in your community.
Your local school board candidates might sit in your pew at church or hang out at the same brewery as you. They volunteer in the same groups and cheer on the same teams.
They are your friends and neighbors and will shape your kids’ future. So, ask yourself: What do you want your children’s education to look like? Who should you hire to help your kids reach their full potential?
School boards decide who leads our schools, what they learn, and what resources our teachers have to empower students. Today our schools are closed, and school board leaders across Montana are having important discussions about whether they can safely bring students back to their teachers and classrooms.
These are a few examples of the wide range of decisions your school board makes, and they will directly impact the quality of education our kids receive in communities across the state for decades to come. So, no matter who you choose to vote for — don’t sit on the sidelines in this important election.
Every opportunity to vote matters, and while local elections often seem less flashy than others, they also happen to play the biggest role in our day-to-day lives. So make sure you are registered to vote by going to app.mt.gov/voterinfo/, cast your ballot and make your voice heard this May 5.
Your voice matters and our kids’ futures depend on it.
Melissa Romano is a Democratic candidate for Montana superintendent of public instruction. Sen. Bryce Bennett, D-Missoula, is a candidate for Montana secretary of state.
