Remembering city rights leaders by protecting voting rights

Restricting voting/polling locations: Polling places in minority communities are removed or relocated, increasing the distances voters must travel and making it more difficult for voters with limited transportation options, while causing overcrowding at polling places that remain.

Exact Match Laws: Laws that allow a poll worker to disqualify a voter if the name on the voter’s registration card does not exactly match their major form of ID. These laws particularly impact women who change their names when they marry.

Purging: Removing registered voters from the active voter registration rolls. This is often done with no notification, so voters may assume they are registered and try to vote, only to be disqualified at the polls.

Caging: States challenge a voter’s registration status by mailing postcards that must be signed and returned, then striking voters from the voter rolls if the postcards aren’t returned.

The VRAA will restore federal protections to voters targeted by institutionalized state-sponsored discrimination. The Act prohibits the new discriminatory voting requirements that states have enacted since 2013 that disproportionately prevent minorities, the elderly, and youth from voting.