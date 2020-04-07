Remote learning tips from teachers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COVID-19 has upended lives across Montana, making many of us rethink the future of our world. One uncharted territory is education.

Montana has closed schools to families physically while maintaining education and nutrition services. Many are tackling distance learning. Some Montana students do not have internet access, and at the same time, many schools are completely closed and can’t distribute or collect paper packets.

Montana is as diverse as its teachers’ approaches to this issue, but this diversity is sharply contrasted with our concerted efforts to lean on each other and collaborate.

As we make this leap together, we need to remind ourselves and our students that this shift will be different, messy, time-consuming and challenging, and that above all we need to afford each other grace.

Indeed, we will all have a different workload. Students (and teachers) may be caring for younger children or facilitating home learning at different grade levels. Some students may not have family members to guide them. A framework for daily time spent on school work is one to two hours for K-5, two to three hours for 6-8, and three to four hours for 9-12, or 20-30 minutes per class. So, we must ask, how can we, regardless of student access to resources, provide equitable learning?