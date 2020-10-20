Republican leaders should actually lead

Steve Daines, Greg Gianforte, and other Republican candidates who have tied themselves to Donald Trump, you have some explaining to do. Why have you not yet joined the throngs of patriotic Republican leaders who have denounced his lawlessness? Montana’s Mark Racicot and Bob Brown, along with hundreds of national security experts, party leaders, pundits, and others, are striving to protect the country. You are still tied to Trump, which means that you are tied to the spreading of disinformation and division and now COVID-19. Part of your job is to hold him accountable.
Public servants should serve the public not only their party’s interests. Ads supporting Gianforte actually attack Mike Cooney for being a public servant. It is a dereliction of duty to mislead citizens but especially young people who are figuring out what government’s obligation “to protect the general welfare” means as they also try to figure out what it means to take personal responsibility and act courageously and fairly for all. Please, for their sake and ours, lead.
Your campaign ads have bragged about your A+ NRA ratings; why not provide public service leadership regarding gun use? You should be reminding everyone that people suspected of a crime must be charged and given hearings, not shot or threatened by wanna-be militia members. You should be supporting our 1st Amendment right to protest, which seems to have become a life-threatening act.
How can governors and mayors protect their people from the ravages of the coronavirus if the president is tweeting encouragement of violence against them? “Liberate Michigan!” ended as many of us feared it would, with the plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan. Public servants should help students and everyone else learn the difference between freedom and license. Support for this licentious president should be disqualifying for public office; it is the opposite of public service.
Congressman Gianforte, you should be especially eager to disavow the president’s support for violent lawlessness while he claims to be supporting “law and order.” You could guide our young people and all voters by disowning your own lawless violence against a reporter.
Senator Daines, you could be showing our young people how a bill becomes a law instead of supporting Mitch McConnell’s assault on the process. As of Valentine’s Day, McConnell had refused hearings in the Senate for 395 bills passed by the House. He is within his rights to object to the content of the bills and vote against them while encouraging his fellow Republicans to do the same. He is, however, failing his basic responsibility, paid for by taxpayers, when he refuses to allow the voting to be held, so we know where our representatives stand. Such extreme partisanship causes young people to lose faith in government.
My generation asked people to consider whether they were part of the problem or part of the solution. What solution are you offering to counter the dangerous requests from the president for his supporters to commit the crimes of voting twice and/or intimidating other voters? What are you doing to stop the threats of armed insurrection if the president loses this election?
What are you doing to help your constituents and your party members bring out the best in themselves and in all of us? The model should be our own Mike Mansfield, Senate Majority Leader for 16 years and pretty much Mitch McConnell’s opposite in character-driven leadership. He was known for asking not whether an idea or proposal was good for him or his party but whether it was good for the country. We are desperate for such leadership. Please, step up and offer it.
Laure Pengelly Drake is a former teacher.
