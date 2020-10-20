Republican leaders should actually lead

How can governors and mayors protect their people from the ravages of the coronavirus if the president is tweeting encouragement of violence against them? “Liberate Michigan!” ended as many of us feared it would, with the plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan. Public servants should help students and everyone else learn the difference between freedom and license. Support for this licentious president should be disqualifying for public office; it is the opposite of public service.

Congressman Gianforte, you should be especially eager to disavow the president’s support for violent lawlessness while he claims to be supporting “law and order.” You could guide our young people and all voters by disowning your own lawless violence against a reporter.

Senator Daines, you could be showing our young people how a bill becomes a law instead of supporting Mitch McConnell’s assault on the process. As of Valentine’s Day, McConnell had refused hearings in the Senate for 395 bills passed by the House. He is within his rights to object to the content of the bills and vote against them while encouraging his fellow Republicans to do the same. He is, however, failing his basic responsibility, paid for by taxpayers, when he refuses to allow the voting to be held, so we know where our representatives stand. Such extreme partisanship causes young people to lose faith in government.