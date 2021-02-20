Republican-led attacks on the Last Best Place

Well, that didn’t take long. It’s been little more than a month since the Republican Party took over the Governor's Office and convened the 67th Montana Legislature, and they are already driving the truck into the ditch.

While newly elected Gov. Greg Gianforte claims he wants to do more to attract businesses and good-paying jobs to Montana, he and his fellow Republicans in the Legislature seem to be trying scare them away.

In just a few short weeks, our new GOP overlords are waging a legislative war on workers, women’s rights, the environment, tribal sovereignty, civil rights and freedoms, public safety, seniors and voting rights, while seeking to undercut popular, voter-passed initiatives.

The broad attack on Montana’s wildlife heritage is even harder to fathom, given the ruling party’s stated goal of attracting businesses and entrepreneurs to our state. Yet, multiple bills are moving through the Legislature now — bills that will sacrifice our wildlife and wildlife habitat, and with it, the very economic engine that attracts business investment and job creators in the first place.