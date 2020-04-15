Republican Senate candidate Driscoll answers 3 questions

In addition, I am acquiring practical experience with accepting no donations in the primary election campaign, while holding my expenditures to less than the $5,000 threshold required to begin filing campaign finance reports. Through March 31, I have spent $2,474.83, including filing fee. In the general election campaign I will accept from any legal donor, no more than the $1,740 filing fee I paid out of my own pocket to become an officially recognized candidate for the United States Senate. This allows any person’s continuing right to exercise free speech in the form of a campaign contribution, but equally limits contributions to the amount I as a candidate will accept.

This will yield practical experience for new campaign finance legislation aiming to disqualify any candidate who accepts more than an amount equal to the filing fee from any one donor. The disqualifying offense would be the crime of graft, advancing one’s personal fortunes by leveraging one’s official position as a formal candidate. I expect this fundamental idea to gain more practical aspects once I’m afforded an opportunity by Montana’s voters to visit respectfully with all 99 colleagues in the United States Senate. I hope to help relieve them of the burden of constantly having to raise money, at times from special interests with issues under their consideration.

***