Republican violence and Democratic condescension

The through-line is violence. Against rape victims. Against trans youth. Against working families. Against reporters. Against police. Against democracy. Against truth. Against decency. And, ultimately, against you and me.

Republicans have successfully painted Democrats as the party of coastal elites. But who do they serve? They are deconstructing our state, rebuilding it in service to their out-of-state donors looking for their slice of Montana second-home-ownership: “Buy your very own trout stream that cuts through your untaxed trophy ranch right next to your private golf course!” To them, Montana is a commodity, and Montanans are just here to keep the grass clipped and top off their drinks.

But Democrats aren’t blameless. We forgot our allegiance to working families. We ignored the pain of voters suffering through decades of stagnant wages because “taxing the rich” is a tough sell to wealthy donors. What we called “moderation” in closed-door meetings looked like callousness to the voters. It was.