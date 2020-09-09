Republican voters are being used

That brings me to the uncomfortable subject of Trump’s Christian followers. While there are many highly intelligent, savvy Christians who are resistant to manipulation, the reason Trump ultimately ended up as a Republican was because he knew he could get the Christians in that party to do his bidding. After all, if such people already believed in a talking snake, getting them to believe in a tweeting despot wouldn’t be a stretch.

For Trump, the Bible is merely a prop to hold up for a post-tear-gassing photo op. There’s nothing Christian about the man, and he only tosses his evangelical followers a few political favors to keep them on his side and looking the other way. And remember, all those Montana political candidates who are in lockstep with Trump are just as self-serving as he is.

In the Bible, Jesus preached in favor of love and against the rich. What could be more unchristian than an obsession for giving tax breaks to the wealthy and making it easier for greedy corporations to pollute? If Jesus arrived in America today, would attacking health care, robbing Social Security, hobbling the U.S. Postal Service, and promoting guns and racism really be issues he’d support?