Republicans' aim: Profit at any cost

I was struck by the Republicans' decision not to produce a platform at this time. While platforms may be largely symbolic, they serve to spell out what the party as a whole stands for, what it believes ought to prevail in future policy and action. To have none suggests immediately that the Republican Party no longer stands for anything at all. On reflection, it is an understandable omission, because leaders recognize their single real objective, profit at any cost, would not bear stating in print for all to see.

Such single-minded focus reduces campaigning to a brainless operation. The country's problems are reduced to one clear theme with easy, straightforward answers that can be hammered relentlessly into voters' minds. Cut taxes and reduce the size of government. Let big business do whatever it pleases. Keep doing what we have always done, and all will be will. It sounds reassuring to be told it's this easy to set everything right.

Classic family-centered, self-sufficient, community-oriented conservatism is dead. To Republicans of conscience and good will (I know there are many), I say: Take a closer look at your party. The future it promises is not one we can survive.

Bill Ferguson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1