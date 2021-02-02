Republicans must solve problems instead of sowing discontent

Wyoming’s Rep. Liz Cheney is being threatened with censure. She’s one of the few Republicans who had the conscience and courage to stick to what she knows is right instead of being controlled by selfish concerns about her political future. I think she ought to be given a medal.

There is simply no excuse for supporting a pompous, tyrant-wannabe who has never taken responsibility for the consequences of his actions. So, OK, maybe he didn’t actually tell his supporters to break into the Capitol on Wed. Jan. 6, but he has been sowing anger, civil unrest and violence all along. Even Senate Majority Leader McConnell has finally admitted that Donald Trump contributed to what happened on the 6th. By punishing Cheney for her vote, the party is essentially saying that they don’t have a problem with what happened at the Capitol Building.