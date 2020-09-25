Republicans' only aim: profit at any cost

The other party's national convention can be of limited to interest to nonmembers, but I was struck by the Republicans' decision not to produce a platform at this time. While platforms may be largely symbolic, they serve to spell out what the party as a whole stands for, what it believes ought to prevail in future policy and action. To have none suggests immediately that the Republican Party no longer stands for anything at all. On reflection, it is an understandable omission, because leaders recognize their single real objective, profit at any cost, would not bear stating in print for all to see.
Such single-minded focus reduces campaigning to a brainless operation. The country's problems are reduced to one clear theme with easy, straightforward answers that can be hammered relentlessly into voters' minds. Cut taxes and reduce the size of government. Let big business whatever it pleases. Keep doing what we have always done, and all will be will. It sounds reassuring to be told it's this easy to set everything right.
Here, though, is a summary of our immediate future:
--The world will continue to grow warmer.
-Polar ice will melt; oceans will keep rising, while fish stocks decline.
--Extreme weather will increase.
--Fires will become even more destructive.
--More and more species will vanish.
--There will be more new global pandemics.
--Racial and economic injustice will destroy our social order.
These catastrophes cannot be addressed by cutting taxes. They will not be addressed by smaller government. Pretending against all the evidence that they aren't real won't stop them from derailing our future.
The Republican party's vision of freedom is that government ought to leave us alone to do whatever we please. It ignores utterly that all rights entail responsibility. Taxes are the debt citizens owe for the services our survival requires. This party cannot distinguish between public expense and public investment. The public is merely the sum, of so many competing interests.
The Republican party has no sense of the common good.
We are now in the midst of a national crisis made many times worse by the folly of the ruling party's narrow focus on a single issue--profit. Republicans were blindsided by Covid-19, and the President's bungling of it is a national tragedy. Even in good times, governing requires much more than protecting wealth and privilege for those already comfortable. Republican leadership can ignore reality as long as they please, but they can't make it go away.
Classic family-centered, self-sufficient,community-oriented conservatism is dead. To Republicans of conscience and good will (I know there are many), I say: Take a closer look at your party. The future it promises is not one we can survive.
