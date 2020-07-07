Republicans vs. Democrats: Why we need Steve Bullock in the Senate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I agree with conservative columnist George Will and liberal economist Paul Krugman, who rarely agree on anything: Both say that Republicans should be entirely purged from power in the next election.

Ronald Reagan said: “Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.” Republicans have made this come true. The “swamp” is now a cesspool.

Republicans decry scientists and educated people as “elite,” when actually the Republican Party serves only the financial elite. When science and fact-based journalism are waved away as “liberal,” we cannot hope to cope with a pandemic, or climate change, or our country’s cold-hearted history of slavery. Witness disastrous responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and police brutality.

Sinclair and Fox broadcast companies, and other wizards behind the curtain, support Republicans by distracting people with emotionally hyped stories about guns, abortion, tribalism and sexy stories about celebrities.