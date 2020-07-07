Republicans vs. Democrats: Why we need Steve Bullock in the Senate

I agree with conservative columnist George Will and liberal economist Paul Krugman, who rarely agree on anything: Both say that Republicans should be entirely purged from power in the next election.
Ronald Reagan said: “Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.” Republicans have made this come true. The “swamp” is now a cesspool.
Republicans decry scientists and educated people as “elite,” when actually the Republican Party serves only the financial elite. When science and fact-based journalism are waved away as “liberal,” we cannot hope to cope with a pandemic, or climate change, or our country’s cold-hearted history of slavery. Witness disastrous responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and police brutality.
Sinclair and Fox broadcast companies, and other wizards behind the curtain, support Republicans by distracting people with emotionally hyped stories about guns, abortion, tribalism and sexy stories about celebrities.
One of the most dangerous concepts promoted by Republicans and their propaganda echo chamber is that everyone has their own reality. “When nothing is true, everything is possible,” now describes the United States as well as Putin’s Russia. Untidy facts are swept away as “fake,” and fact-bringing messengers are dismissed by calling them rude names. If everyone has their own reality, people are free to deceive themselves with manufactured false narratives. Each new day becomes a new hall of mirrors.
Starring in their limited-attention-span, alternate-reality bubble, Snow White’s Evil Queen preens, saying, “Mirror, mirror, in the media, who’s the most famous of them all, TODAY?” The Queen is really just a hairdo. There is no substance underneath the hairdo — only concern for the mirror. The Queen’s vassals cower, fearful of the Queen’s birdsongs, and feebly stroke the hairdo as each new calamitous royal utterance obliterates the last. Vassals concentrate their own wealth and power, helped by expert dupers and willing self-dupers, riding the waves of the preening Queen’s erratic swings. Meanwhile, while the Queen flames fires with falsehoods, real, horrifying snuff videos recur. Viewed in black and white, the darker-skinned person dies.
Republicans have achieved the sabotage envisioned by Reagan’s prophecy. Right-wing dark-money media and Russian bots pursue the same goal: sabotage government to give more money and power to people who already have the most money and power.
This sabotage is the culmination of a longstanding formula to promote polarizing issues where compromise is impossible. Republicans have embraced the white racist culture of the deep south since the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Abortion was politicized in the 1970s to replace moderate Republicans with white evangelicals unhappy with civil rights legislation. Similarly, the Second Amendment became a Republican political issue after Harlon Carter’s NRA coup in 1977. Malcom X and the Black Panthers promoted the Second Amendment in the 1960s, but today’s Republicans’ no-compromise “slippery slope” fallacy about gun rights inspires white nationalists. And Twitchy-Trigger-Fingers-for-Trump Brigades threaten peaceful protesters, shamelessly imitating Lenin’s Cheka and Hitler’s Sturmabteilung.
Today’s Republicans in their echo chamber are incapable of addressing any real problems; they only make things worse. Fortunately, we have competent people as alternatives.
We need Steve Bullock in the Senate because he has been an effective governor who has been fighting dark money in politics for many years. Mike Cooney as governor will adhere to evidence-based decision-making processes to promote jobs, education and the clean environment vital to Montana’s tourism. We need Kathleen Williams in Congress to promote health care that serves patients rather than profits. We need Monica Tranel for Public Service Commissioner to work for affordable clean energy solutions for Montana. These people, unlike Republicans, will work for real solutions to problems that plague Montana and the nation.
Mark Grimes is a scientist and educator in Missoula.
