Republicans will preserve the America we know and love

The 2020 election will be remembered not only for the circumstances surrounding it, but also for the two starkly different paths laid before us as Americans. November is not only about President Trump or Joe Biden. It can, in many ways, be seen as a referendum on the America we know and love.
When I look at the choice for American voters this fall, I see a Democrat Party whose leaders apologize for our country. I see a national party catering to a small faction on the far left that hates our country and our system of government. I see a party that endorses group-think, and alongside the mainstream media, cancels those with opposing views and quashes debate. This is not the design of a free republic, nor is it the promise of the United States.
It is not hyperbole to say that America will come to a fork in the road in 2020. We need Republicans, like-minded independents, and Democrats to reject the cancel culture and extreme positions of the far-left that define today’s Democratic Party, and come together to protect our American — and Montanan — way of life. The stakes are far too high.
It’s worth reminding that the next President will likely appoint at least one Supreme Court Justice, and the next Senate will be responsible for confirming them. The Supreme Court will not only be the legacy of our next President, but also determine the direction of our country for generations. With President Trump, Senator Daines, and a Republican Senate, justices will be added to the Court that respect the Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees Americans. The same can’t be said if the Democrat Party of Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Steve Bullock is in power.
But this election is not just about leadership in Washington, D.C. — it’s also about leadership in Helena. Our Republican statewide candidates are ready to get commonsense work done for Montana by restoring customer service to State government, eliminating wasteful spending, protecting public lands, prioritizing our Montana values, and strengthening our economy.
To hone in on the last point, Montana can’t afford to leave our economy in the hands of Democrats whose economic philosophy is to tax-and-spend. After a difficult year for Montana families, our Republican candidates — many of whom are job creators in their own right — are ready to get to work to revitalize Montana’s economy.
Our candidates also believe that we are a nation of laws. While Montana Democrats have feared the blowback of out-of-state donors and the mob for supporting law enforcement, our Republican nominees proudly support Montana law enforcement and their families.
In just three months, our nation will have arrived at that fork in the road. We all get a vote as to which way we go, so let’s use it wisely.
Join me in voting to preserve the America and Montana that we know and love. Join me in voting for Republican leadership.
Don “K” Kaltschmidt is chair of the Montana Republican Party.
