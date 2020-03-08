Resolve to take action to address the climate emergency

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The task ahead is herculean, and may feel daunting. But Davies put it this way: “When you’re in a burning building, you don’t waste time hoping or despairing, you just get out. You take the next step, then the next step, then the next. It’s about absolute, unwavering resolve and commitment.” You can resolve to take the next step, even if you cannot yet see the top of the mountain.

To reduce our emissions the necessary 15% each year, change on a household scale will only get us so far. The systems we are embedded in must change, too. So what can you do? What might the next step look like? Here are some ideas.

Act. Go solar if you can; improve the energy efficiency of your home or business; increase sustainable transportation. Consider consumption habits and waste. Learn about and take actions that build community resiliency. Consider how you can lead in your own context: your workplace or place of worship; your professional and personal networks.