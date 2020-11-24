Responding to the clarion call

But there is another choice. Who of us is willing to hear the clarion call of 2020 and then act? Who is the Dr. Warren or Paul Revere of today? Who of us is willing to stand in the gap, accept the challenge and take appropriate action? Whether it is with a group of friends, a church or your family, we can all do something.

There have been many Americans before us who have set the example. They stepped up to meet whatever was the challenge of their day doing what was necessary to win or maintain our freedom. As President Reagan so wisely reminded us, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”

Joan and I will continue to write conservative articles, help the new Governor Gianforte administration and other conservative Republicans. We will pray and encourage our church family to take action, and we will participate in our political system. That is just for starters.

The next question is: What will you do to legally, peacefully help prevent the destruction of America, as the Biden administration is planning? The clarion call has gone out! As did the colonists, let's organize and take steps to "win this battle" for our families, for our freedom, for America!

Like it or not, we are the ones in the arena after the election of 2020 — so let's go to work.