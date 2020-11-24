Responding to the clarion call

On April 18, 1775, the clarion* call went out, "The Redcoats are coming! The Redcoats are coming!" Paul Revere was summoned by Dr. Joseph Warren of Boston and given the urgent task of riding to Lexington, Massachusetts, with the news that regular British troops were about to march into the countryside northwest of Boston.
On Nov. 3, 2020, the “clarion call” rang out across the land once again. This time, the attack came from a far less visible enemy but one that, like the British army, threatens our freedom, our liberty and the very existence of America as we know and love it. This time, the enemy was already among us. Their troops are living within our shores, within our schools, within our courts and within our government. We have been and are currently being attacked by a radical anti-American liberal faction residing in the Democrat Party, the media and many corporations profiting from the very freedoms they endeavor to tear down.
Just like it was for the colonists over 200 years ago, we also have several choices. We can make ourselves feel better by venting our displeasure over coffee with like-minded friends at our local cafe, and criticize the results, or we can just do nothing. “Who wants to stick his neck out, anyway? I’m only one person; what can I do?” We can convince ourselves that it is just better to move on and accept the changes this socialistic administration is planning for us. Surely, it can’t be all that bad. We’ll still be America, right?
But there is another choice. Who of us is willing to hear the clarion call of 2020 and then act? Who is the Dr. Warren or Paul Revere of today? Who of us is willing to stand in the gap, accept the challenge and take appropriate action? Whether it is with a group of friends, a church or your family, we can all do something.
There have been many Americans before us who have set the example. They stepped up to meet whatever was the challenge of their day doing what was necessary to win or maintain our freedom. As President Reagan so wisely reminded us, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”
Joan and I will continue to write conservative articles, help the new Governor Gianforte administration and other conservative Republicans. We will pray and encourage our church family to take action, and we will participate in our political system. That is just for starters.
The next question is: What will you do to legally, peacefully help prevent the destruction of America, as the Biden administration is planning? The clarion call has gone out! As did the colonists, let's organize and take steps to "win this battle" for our families, for our freedom, for America!
Like it or not, we are the ones in the arena after the election of 2020 — so let's go to work.
"This country was founded and built by people with great dreams and the courage to take great risks." — Ronald Reagan
*A clarion is a small, thin tube used as a war trumpet.
Gary Carlson was a political appointee for President Reagan and ran a Department of Defense agency, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. Joan Carlson worked on Capitol Hill before she and Gary moved to the Bitterroot Valley. Their columns appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at garykcarlson11@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!