Response to Carlsons column

The Carlsons state there is “no official rule or law” for the relationship between the armed services and their civilian leadership. This is incorrect. Along with the Constitution, there is statutory law that defines the structure, relationship, and functions of our military and the national command authority (NCA) that oversees it. The Goldwater-Nichols Act of 1986 and its implementing instruments lays out the roles, functions, and authorities of the NCA, the Department of Defense, the Joint Staff, and the Services. I mention it here, not to nitpick the Carlsons, but to encourage readers to familiarize themselves with a triumphant piece of bipartisan legislation from a time when our Congress could still deliver such. It defines the framework for activities that consume half of Federal discretionary spending, how the decision is made to commit American blood and treasure, and who is in charge. Most folks have never even heard of it.