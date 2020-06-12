Response to Carlsons column

This is a response to Gary and Joan Carlson’s June 9 column, titled “U.S. armed services follow code of ethics.” My perspective is that of a former U.S. Army Colonel of Infantry.
The Carlsons state there is “no official rule or law” for the relationship between the armed services and their civilian leadership. This is incorrect. Along with the Constitution, there is statutory law that defines the structure, relationship, and functions of our military and the national command authority (NCA) that oversees it. The Goldwater-Nichols Act of 1986 and its implementing instruments lays out the roles, functions, and authorities of the NCA, the Department of Defense, the Joint Staff, and the Services. I mention it here, not to nitpick the Carlsons, but to encourage readers to familiarize themselves with a triumphant piece of bipartisan legislation from a time when our Congress could still deliver such. It defines the framework for activities that consume half of Federal discretionary spending, how the decision is made to commit American blood and treasure, and who is in charge. Most folks have never even heard of it.
Second, there is no “code of silence” that proscribes former officers from political involvement or acting as influencers. To be sure, there are laws that prevent a revolving door from uniform to high level appointments without a Congressional waiver. But good heavens, our history is rife with former soldiers transitioning to political positions, starting with General (retired) George Washington! For better or for worse.
President Obama’s appointees included former Generals Shinseki, Jones, Petraeus, and Admiral Blair. More recently, former generals McMaster, Kelly, Flynn, and Mattis served as political appointees. Many of us have long grumbled that so few of our civilian bosses have worn the uniform that our leadership has lost touch with what it means to serve. There are more veterans in Congress now than a decade ago. This is good. We shouldn’t hump up and deny the public the benefit of our experience, education, and leadership. After all, they paid for it. Some of us might like to pretend we are pristine and above politics, but this is hardly true and beside the point. One hopes that Gary Carlson realizes that writing a newspaper column is, itself, a profoundly political act. And good on him! But, own it, Gary. One can’t have it both ways.
Issue is taken with retired General James Mattis questioning President Trump’s threat to use Federal forces to control civil unrest – that Mattis “fueled the fires of division.” While I don’t know Mattis’s mind, I’ve a hunch he was rightfully alarmed that our military was about to be thrust into a domestic powder keg as convenient props to demonstrate political will and strength. If, as the Carlsons argue (and I agree) it is the role of actively serving military officers to advise, present options, then shut-up and execute once a decision is made, then whose informed voice questions the elected civilian authority in our great democracy?
I concur it might be better if Mattis did not feel compelled to inject himself into the political maelstrom. Civil-military relations is a complex, wonky topic that can’t be addressed here, but suffice it to say it would be unhelpful for our democracy should this become the norm. The opportunities for truly dangerous demagoguery are great. The fact that a few former generals find it necessary to speak up is a sad reflection of where we now find ourselves, with a shredded civil society, leaders who lack credibility, and a Fourth Estate that has rejected objectivity as a first principle.
Daniel N. Tarter of Missoula is a retired U.S. Army colonel.
