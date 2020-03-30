Responsibilities of citizens during pandemic

We as citizens have the right, even the responsibility, to demand that the leadership we have chosen rises to the task in front of us. In fact, that is almost a citizen’s duty in a democracy. We have the right to demand that our elected leaders be in front of the curve, not put us all behind the curve, especially when missing that curve means death for thousands, or even hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens. We have a right to demand that our elected leaders take advantage of the expertise we have developed in government with our tax dollars, rather than decrying that expertise as a “deep state” product with some conspiratorial agenda.

Political people shout “accountability” from the rooftops when it comes to the actions of individual citizens, especially those at the lower economic levels. Yet, those same political folk do not want the “accountability” lens focused on them. They suggest we should blindly fall in line behind a president or governor during times of crisis. But responsible citizenship calls upon us to not meekly line up behind bad direction in a crisis, but to insist upon fact-based decision-making that leads us in the right direction.

We citizens are not rats following a pied piper to the sea nor lemmings marching to the sea. We are citizens with a responsibility that goes beyond the ballot box to demanding performance (and accountability) from those we elect.