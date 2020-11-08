Responsibility to clean up Colstrip contamination

My family has ranched in the Colstrip area for four generations. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else in the world. We want this land and the water that sustains our livelihood to remain viable for future generations of Montana farmers and ranchers, which is why we must ensure that cleanup of the leaking Colstrip coal ash ponds is done right.
This isn’t just about my family, however. How we address this problem will affect the entire Rosebud County community, as well as all Montana taxpayers. If we allow Colstrip’s power plant owners to walk away without fully cleaning up their massive groundwater contamination, Montana is destined for another Superfund site where the public foots the bill for corporate negligence. No one wants that outcome.
Coal ash is the waste byproduct from coal-fired power plants. In Colstrip, this ash has been stored in a complex of enormous pits — or ponds — dug into the ground. The entire pond complex covers 830 acres, which is three times the size of Disneyland, and these ponds contain toxic material dangerous to humans, livestock and wildlife.
In the 1970s, the original permit for the Colstrip power plants stipulated the ash ponds must be “completely sealed,” a “closed loop system” and a “zero discharge facility.” In other words, any material or fluids stored in the ponds would be fully contained. Well, that stipulation has been violated in astounding fashion.
Today, Colstrip owners and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) estimate the combined leakage from the ash ponds at over 400,000 gallons of contaminated water every day. This leakage has been happening for 40 years. Part of this toxic coal ash now sits directly in the water table with underground tributaries running through this dangerous material, spreading contamination throughout the watershed. Despite efforts to control the spread, a massive contamination plume extends for roughly a mile radius. This has been a decades-old problem for surrounding landowners, and it’s long past time that plant owners dealt with this mess.
If we ensure that Colstrip owners live up to their legal and moral obligations, everyone in Rosebud County benefits. To properly clean up these ponds, the coal ash must be removed from the ground (excavated) and stored in a newly built, lined landfill above the aquifer. Given the size and scale of these ash ponds, responsible cleanup is a massive industrial project and a huge job creator for the region.
Northern Plains Resource Council conducted a study last year finding that responsible cleanup with full excavation and landfill storage will create 218 full-time jobs than can be sustained for a decade. Talen Energy recently released almost identical job estimates of their own.
This is a small community, and many Colstrip workers are both neighbors and friends. These folks have worked hard to generate the billions of dollars in revenue that Colstrip’s owners have enjoyed for decades. These corporations have a responsibility — to ranchers, workers and all Rosebud County residents — to clean up after themselves and ensure this community can stay whole. Colstrip needs these good-paying, long-term industrial cleanup jobs now more than ever. And we ranchers and property owners deserve to have our groundwater repaired after decades of damage.
Unfortunately, Talen has proposed cleanup plans with a “cap-in-place” approach for long term ash storage. Cap-in-place leaves coal ash in the ground in unlined pits, basically guaranteeing continued contamination to Rosebud County groundwater and many fewer jobs for their workforce. “Cap-in-place” also threatens Montana taxpayers who would eventually pick up the tab for this contaminated mess once the corporations leave town.
Right now, DEQ is finalizing cleanup plans for the oldest ponds associated with Units 1 and 2. I encourage everyone to write to DEQ in support of Alternative 10, the responsible excavation plan that creates jobs and permanently repairs groundwater. Send an email to deqcolstrip@mt.gov to lend your voice to protect eastern Montana and taxpayers across the state.
Clint McRae is a Northern Plains Resource Council member and Colstrip rancher.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!