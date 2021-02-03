Responsible Republicans, take back your party

After spending 50 years competing with Republicans, I’m calling for solid, traditional Republicans to take back the Grand Old Party (GOP) from the extreme elements who now control it.
Our political processes require a 50% plus 1 majority. Voters have to choose and for 160 years, that choice has been between the Democratic and Republican Parties.
Our successful great experiment in democracy requires two strong parties building political consensus near the axis of the political middle, either left or right of center. Parties that are too extreme, too ideological, haven’t succeeded in America.
For a healthy democracy, we need two strong parties with core values, shared facts and truths, engaging in a battle of ideas. But Trump has force-fed the GOP so much victimization and fear, so many lies, conspiracies and fantasies that they are far from shared truths and facts. Heck, last year, all they passed at platform time was a resolution saying the Party “will continue to support the president’s [Trump’s] America-first agenda.”
After swallowing Trump’s 30,000 documented, most party members believe Trump’s Big Lie — that he was re-elected in a landslide. That led to many Republicans supporting Trump’s efforts to overturn the legitimate election of Joe Biden. After 60 loses in court, Trump’s Big-Lie followers stormed our Congress and Capitol Building in a deadly insurrectionist assault — trying to stop our Constitutional electoral process.
Trump’s radicalization of the GOP became very public in Charlottesville when torch-carrying, white supremacist neo-Nazis chanted “blood and soil” and “Jews will not replace us.” The GOP fell in line with Trump’s “very fine people on both sides” rationalization. Now, on Jan. 6, Trump told the killing insurrectionist mobs “we love you.”
Over five years Trump has demonized and mocked every minority in our diverse country as his Republican Party supporters acquiesced in the language, actions and policies that followed. When Trump’s own recorded words revealed his privileged misogyny (“When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p**sy. You can do anything.”), his party continued to rally to his cause.
Trump chose to believe Vladimir Putin over our intelligence services and Republicans turned a blind eye and deaf ear. The GOP considers normal Trump’s calls to violence, from “punch ‘em in the face” to “maybe he should have been roughed up,” to “knock the crap out of them.” No wonder capitol police were beaten and killed in the Trump-inspired insurgent attack on Congress.
Today we face a national crisis — the FBI cites white supremacists, comfortable in today’s GOP, as the nation’s greatest domestic terrorist threat. The Homeland Security Department just announced a “heightened threat environment” in which “ideologically-motivated violent extremists” are likely to act upon “perceived grievances fueled by false narratives.” As that is happening, the GOP is attacking its leaders who question Trump — censoring Republican Governors Ducey, Baker and Kemp; Senators Flake and Romney, Representatives Cheney and Kinzinger, as well as Cindy McCain, John McCain’s widow.
Crazy, huh? Trump has gone far astray from the historical values of the Republican Party. This is not the Grand Old Party you knew and grew up with. It is missing the leaders who civilly fought the battle of ideas rather than joining a civil war of insurrection. In Montana, I hope responsible and respected GOP leaders like Marc Racicot and Bob Brown (opponents of mine, but also friends) will not just oppose Trump, but fight for the soul of their party.
Right-thinking, responsible Republicans need to take control and bring back the GOP of Eisenhower, Ford, Reagan and Bush. America will be the winner.
Evan Barrett lives in historic Uptown Butte after retiring following 47 years at the top level of Montana economic development, government, politics and education. He is an award-winning producer of Montana history videos who continues to write columns and commentaries, and occasionally teaches Montana history.