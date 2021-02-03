Responsible Republicans, take back your party

Trump’s radicalization of the GOP became very public in Charlottesville when torch-carrying, white supremacist neo-Nazis chanted “blood and soil” and “Jews will not replace us.” The GOP fell in line with Trump’s “very fine people on both sides” rationalization. Now, on Jan. 6, Trump told the killing insurrectionist mobs “we love you.”

Over five years Trump has demonized and mocked every minority in our diverse country as his Republican Party supporters acquiesced in the language, actions and policies that followed. When Trump’s own recorded words revealed his privileged misogyny (“When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p**sy. You can do anything.”), his party continued to rally to his cause.

Trump chose to believe Vladimir Putin over our intelligence services and Republicans turned a blind eye and deaf ear. The GOP considers normal Trump’s calls to violence, from “punch ‘em in the face” to “maybe he should have been roughed up,” to “knock the crap out of them.” No wonder capitol police were beaten and killed in the Trump-inspired insurgent attack on Congress.