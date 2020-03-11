Resuscitating Montana’s stifled PSC

One of the men opposing Monica Tranel is activist Daniel Carlino. He proclaimed during the forum that he is running “to end the climate crisis” and that he is “the one person who is able to do it.” He forgot to mention how he plans to achieve such a colossal worldwide result.

He also promised to “work across the aisle.” But his arrogant, strident, in-your-face demeanor that evening revealed why he is incapable of any such thing. We are convinced he’s running for the wrong job.

In sharp contrast, Monica Tranel demonstrated her extensive legal knowledge, impressive communication skills, two-decade breadth of PSC-relevant work experiences and obvious ability to get along with others — regardless of personal or political differences. We also observed examples of her integrity, empathy, credibility and gravitas.

For all these reasons (and many others), we believe the PSC and the public will benefit from Monica Tranel’s leadership in the resuscitation effort.

Frank Edward Allen is a former bureau chief and environment editor for The Wall Street Journal, a former dean of the University of Montana School of Journalism and co-founder of the 25-year-old nonprofit Institute for Journalism & Natural Resources. Maggie Bishop Allen co-founded the Hellgate Writing Center, which later expanded and evolved into the Missoula Writing Collaborative. She currently serves as a CASA volunteer.

