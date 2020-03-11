Resuscitating Montana’s stifled PSC

Too few Montanans understand how — and how much — the Public Service Commission affects their daily lives.
Although this agency is one of the smallest in our state government, it has the biggest say in regulating monopoly utilities, including NorthWestern Energy.
According to the PSC’s own website, the overriding responsibility of this five-member commission is to make sure monopoly utilities provide “affordable, reliable and sustainable services” to us, the captive customers, “for the long-term.”
Having carefully reviewed the PSC’s prescribed duties and our state’s current sources of energy, we believe the incumbent commissioners have deliberately ignored the requirement to regulate these monopolies “for the long term.” For example, they all should have been encouraging, not impeding, the development of clean, renewable energy.
Instead, they have chosen to stifle wind and solar developers. They also have engaged in pettiness, childishness and intramural espionage — while maintaining their willful ignorance about Montana’s changing economy and changing climate.
In doing so, they have shirked their responsibilities to the public — leaving behind a deeply damaging blend of chaos and dysfunction.
To remedy this intolerable situation, we must take strong actions. Among the first is to elect Monica Tranel as the next commissioner to represent the seven western Montana counties — Missoula, Ravalli, Powell, Granite, Mineral, Sanders and Lincoln — that constitute PSC District 4.
Having thoroughly evaluated all three Democrats who are running, we conclude that Monica Tranel is, by far, the best qualified to hold this important office. Several paragraphs later, we’ll explain why. But before doing so, we must emphasize the opportunity all of us have to resuscitate the ailing PSC:
Montana voters get to replace three current commissioners who are termed out. Their successors will be elected in November.
More than 100,000 people live in the counties that together constitute PSC District 4. For all these residents, the chance to increase economic vitality and stability will depend heavily on the fairness and competence of their new commissioner.
The people in this district deserve to have a commissioner who understands the job’s economic, financial, legal, regulatory and political complexities. They deserve to have a commissioner who will not have to climb a steep learning curve. A commissioner who will climb over the piles of manure in order to determine the actual costs of producing and delivering electricity to NorthWestern Energy’s customers.
We recently attended a public forum about the upcoming PSC elections. The evening forum gave all three Democrats running for the District 4 seat an equal chance to explain why they want the job and to demonstrate their capability to be effective in the job.
One of the men opposing Monica Tranel is activist Daniel Carlino. He proclaimed during the forum that he is running “to end the climate crisis” and that he is “the one person who is able to do it.” He forgot to mention how he plans to achieve such a colossal worldwide result.
He also promised to “work across the aisle.” But his arrogant, strident, in-your-face demeanor that evening revealed why he is incapable of any such thing. We are convinced he’s running for the wrong job.
In sharp contrast, Monica Tranel demonstrated her extensive legal knowledge, impressive communication skills, two-decade breadth of PSC-relevant work experiences and obvious ability to get along with others — regardless of personal or political differences. We also observed examples of her integrity, empathy, credibility and gravitas.
For all these reasons (and many others), we believe the PSC and the public will benefit from Monica Tranel’s leadership in the resuscitation effort.
Frank Edward Allen is a former bureau chief and environment editor for The Wall Street Journal, a former dean of the University of Montana School of Journalism and co-founder of the 25-year-old nonprofit Institute for Journalism & Natural Resources.
Maggie Bishop Allen co-founded the Hellgate Writing Center, which later expanded and evolved into the Missoula Writing Collaborative. She currently serves as a CASA volunteer.