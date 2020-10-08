Retain Marks as District Court judge

I've known Jason Marks for years — as an attorney, a judge, and as a person. He's a hard-worker who cares deeply about fundamentally improving our justice system. Since I was elected as your Justice of the Peace two years ago, I have worked with many people to enact changes to the court system. Too often my attempts were met with "that's just how we've always done it." I never heard that from Judge Marks — he always wants to know how we could do things better.

Judge Marks was a statewide leader on the issue of bail reform when he was a prosecutor and has continued to lead, since his appointment to the bench by Governor Bullock, as a judge. He has encouraged judges to use data rather than hunches to determine risks to our community. Those efforts have led him to encourage solutions both big and small. This year, he solved a scheduling problem that had plagued Missoula’s courts for years and often caused unnecessary incarceration. The solution was simple, but it required the trust of all of the local judges to implement. Judge Marks has earned that trust and thus was able to solve this problem and improve the efficiency and fairness of the court.

This is the sort of thing Judge Marks does everyday. He doesn’t just have ideas to improve our justice system, he has the skills, experience, and expertise to implement those ideas. I’m voting to retain Judge Jason Marks as District Court judge and I hope you will, too.

Alex Beal is a Missoula justice of the peace.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0