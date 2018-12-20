As I enter my 41st and final year of my teaching career (38 at Loyola Sacred Heart), I reflect on the institutions and individuals who made positive contributions to success.
The University of Montana stands out in my memory as being an institution that provided many opportunities to enhance my teaching and coaching career. First, I took a number of courses at the university that greatly helped my teaching.
In 1984, I took a European History summer course from Dr. Robert Lindsay. In 1986, I took a summer course on Medieval History from Dr. Devereaux. In 1987, I was able to take a fabulous seminar on the two-party system directed by Dr. Jim Lopach and sponsored by the Taft Institute. In 1990, I took a one-week NEH summer institute on the European Union directed by Dr. Jerry Fetz. In the summer of 2000, I took a mind bending seminar for two weeks on Aristotle, Kant, and John Stuart Mill directed by Dr. Denny Elliott. In the spring of 2001, I took a great seminar on Asian History directed by Dr. Stephen Levine. That led to my receiving a Fullbright Fellowship for a four-week study tour of the People’s Republic of China and Kazakhstan in 2005.
All of these academic opportunities (and others too numerous to mention) greatly enhanced my professional and personal development.
In addition, the University of Montana has provided the classrooms necessary for Loyola to host over 20 Speech and Drama tournaments since 1997. Included in those are seven divisional and two state tournaments! These tournaments may require the use of as many as 60 classrooms. (Loyola has about 15.) This has provided a win-win situation for both Loyola and UM. Hundreds (thousands) of the best high-school students in Montana have had the opportunity to compete and experience a university setting. Thousands of dollars have poured into the Missoula economy because of these tournaments. Without the support of UM, this simply would not have happened. A portion of the credit for our 35-year state title streak can be rightly claimed by the University of Montana.
Not only that, but I have had the opportunity to encourage my students to attend great presentations at the university Presidential Lecture Series over the years as well as Wednesday afternoon topical seminars at the Mansfield Center. (Thank you Deanna Mansour!) Throw in a number of Montana MUN conferences, brown bag lectures at the Mansfield Center and countless cross country races at the UM Golf course, and you can see why I appreciate the University of Montana so much.
As I enter the next phase of my life, I look forward to more opportunities to attend lectures, seminars, concert recitals at the Music Building and maybe take a MOLLI class or two. And of course, I look forward to attending more athletic events at UM that provide a great source of entertainment and excitement.
We Missoulians should consider ourselves fortunate to have such a treasure in our great city. I know that UM is currently facing some stiff challenges, but anything that can be done to support this great institution should be pursued. It has given much, and is worthy of our support. Thank you, U of M!