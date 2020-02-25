Return hope to dying planet

The haunting final tones of Mozart's Requiem died out, fading slowly from the Dennison Theater following the Missoula Symphony Orchestra and Chorale's recent concert. Mozart's exquisite funeral mass was the quintessentially fitting piece of music to accompany humanity's collective planetary ecocide.
A new decade is beginning. This should engender feelings of hopeful anticipation about the future for people everywhere. Instead, many feel "low-level dread," as an MSNBC commentator put it. Our children watch us ignore and deny our own ethical decline, and the demise of dozens of species going extinct daily.
This is the decade where humans will either rise up collectively and save our children's livable futures, or we will instead watch a handful of very wealthy people destroy our planet. This is the decade where the climate criminals from the oil, fracked gas, coal, mining, utilities, farming and chemical industries are finally held to account. Or we will passively watch the feedback loops scientists warned us about endlessly become inevitable. Wolves, grizzly bears, bees, monarch butterflies, many species of birds, frogs, turtles and tigers will probably be gone. We all know friends who hope that people go first, so that endangered animals and plants still have a chance.
The fossil fuel crooks knew that extracting then burning their products was toxic to their children's futures. Big Ag chemical producers knew that pesticides and herbicides like Roundup and neonicotinoids were destroying many more creatures than just the "weeds" and "pests" they were supposed to target. But when Rachel Carson wrote "Silent Spring" in the '60s about DDT, Americans still read books, recognizing and believing in facts. DDT was banned quickly. Now, corporate liars dissemble and obfuscate, continuing for years with their poisonous products, until lawsuits stop them. Climate wreckers have never paid the true costs of their devastating externalities. How much is a child's future worth, anyway? Instead, as with Big Tobacco, industry lobbyists double down, and children's lives are tarnished and diminished.
We can't survive a world without insects. Without bugs, soil dies. Sterile soil doesn't support farming or ranching. The Arctic, the Amazon and Australia are burning up. Whole continents' iconic species face extinction. And yet Montana's largest for-profit utility (NorthWestern Energy) proposes new fracked gas infrastructure, and the purchase of more of Colstrip's aging Unit 4, for a dollar.
Recently, the editorial board of the Billings Gazette (Jan. 26) ran a column agreeing with Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Fox's lawsuit against other states who want to stop coal altogether because their citizens grasp climate emergency. The Missoulian then reprinted it (Feb. 2). These boards seem to buy NorthWestern's bullpucky about load intermittencies and peak usages, while NorthWestern has yet to complete any modeling studies on clean renewable energy, as neighboring states are doing. Their procurement plan is secretive and deceitful. Colorado just completed a "deep decarbonization" study for their utilities that showed clean energy to be far cheaper monetarily than any modeled combination of fossil fuel sources. Yet Montana supposedly needs fracked gas and coal. Renewables mean more dollars for you folks, but fewer dollars for NorthWestern shareholders.
Montana still has a legislator who thinks it's OK to shoot "socialists." A retired legislator runs the website "Legistats," ranking fellow party members to make sure they stay "Trumpy" enough. Our hopes rest on women and men who can face the truth of climate ecocide honestly. The grifter in the White House is dishonest and totally corrupt. He denies climate apocalypse altogether.
Montana parents and grandparents, join us; get involved on climate! Vote thoughtfully! Let's return hope and livable futures to our children.
This opinion is signed by members of the 350 Montana leadership team: Patty Ames, Bill Geer, Marta Meengs, Jim Parker, Jeff Smith, Beth Taylor Wilson and John Woodland.