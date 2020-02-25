Return hope to dying planet

The haunting final tones of Mozart's Requiem died out, fading slowly from the Dennison Theater following the Missoula Symphony Orchestra and Chorale's recent concert. Mozart's exquisite funeral mass was the quintessentially fitting piece of music to accompany humanity's collective planetary ecocide.

A new decade is beginning. This should engender feelings of hopeful anticipation about the future for people everywhere. Instead, many feel "low-level dread," as an MSNBC commentator put it. Our children watch us ignore and deny our own ethical decline, and the demise of dozens of species going extinct daily.

This is the decade where humans will either rise up collectively and save our children's livable futures, or we will instead watch a handful of very wealthy people destroy our planet. This is the decade where the climate criminals from the oil, fracked gas, coal, mining, utilities, farming and chemical industries are finally held to account. Or we will passively watch the feedback loops scientists warned us about endlessly become inevitable. Wolves, grizzly bears, bees, monarch butterflies, many species of birds, frogs, turtles and tigers will probably be gone. We all know friends who hope that people go first, so that endangered animals and plants still have a chance.

