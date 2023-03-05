I and many other landowners in Montana offer valuable wildlife habitat. We’re also oftentimes incredibly tolerant of the big game that know no boundaries and conquer fences with ease. Thankfully, there are various remedies available today to help us offset real and undeniable losses caused by wildlife. I’m happy to see the state provide these special considerations in recognition of the value we provide. In fact, Montana offers a suite of programs to ensure we have tools and options to manage public wildlife, rewarding those of us who provide public access, and making antlerless tags widely and easily available. In some cases, landowners get preferential treatment for antlered tags too.

However, so far this session, we've seen four bills that tip the scales too far in favor of landowners, giving great preference or guarantees for the things we hold in common: HB 146, HB 522, HB 600 and HB 635. The shared theme – besides them all being sponsored by Republicans – is making it easier for landowners – both resident and nonresident – to get hunting licenses, often valid district-wide, applicable on public and/or private lands. This includes preferential treatment or guarantees for species ranging from deer, elk, antelope, and now even wild bison.

For example, Rep. Kassmier (R-Fort Benton) is advocating for a bill (HB 635) that would give wealthy absentee landowners up to five bull tags each; this is being pitched as preference, but it’s so overprescribed that it’s most certainly a guarantee. Do we really want to encourage more out-of-staters to buy land in Montana?

Rep. Malone (R-Pray) is sponsoring a bill (HB 522) that would take 15% of the available and incredibly hard-to-draw wild bison hunting licenses and award these opportunities to those owning just 20 acres or more near Yellowstone National Park. Landowners could use these bison tags themselves, or transfer them to someone else, including shareholders of corporations. Again, what do we think this opportunity will do to the value of the 20-acre parcels around the park? Or worse, how many larger properties will be subdivided into ranchettes now, equipped with incredible odds of drawing a bison tag each year? It seems like we’re incentivizing the exact opposite behavior that landowner preference is meant to reward.

The current debate at the hands of our lawmakers is increasingly one-sided and seems intent on making sure the pendulum swings back to the days when land barons took matters into their own hands. What seems to be forgotten here is that wildlife belongs to all the citizens of Montana equally and is managed and conserved by FWP for – and on behalf of – everyone, yes, including the vast majority of Montanans who own no land. That’s the principle we need to ask our lawmakers to uphold above all, and the way things are going in Helena, it's starting to smell a lot like privatizing wildlife for only those of us who can afford enough land, regardless of whether we live here or not.

I encourage my fellow Montanans to speak up and ask our elected officials to vote NO on these bills. There are other ways to reward public access and encourage the conservation of wildlife habitat. Let's support those instead.