Richard Hutto: Solution to the wildfire problem

Experts suggest that fires are getting more frequent and larger due to both the relatively recent climate warming and to the relatively recent increase in forest understory. However, those two factors are not equally important. Kendall Cotton misses this important point in his recent guest column. (Missoulian June 20). Statistical analyses show that, relative to climate, forest structure plays little to no role in creating the fire situation we see today — hot, dry, windy conditions (not fuels) play the prominent role in producing recent increases in fire frequency and extent.

Consequently, forest thinning will do little or nothing to alter the trend in fire frequency and extent. Thinning may do a good job of reducing fire severity and extent when conditions are mild, but 98% of the land that burns in any given year do so under extreme weather conditions, so thinning cannot solve the problem we’re facing. One could argue that forest thinning will at least make us safer, but excess forest fuels are not what poses fire risk. Research by Jack Cohen at the USFS Fire Sciences Lab shows quite clearly that it is blowing embers and not walls of flame fueled by overgrown forests that pose the primary risk to homes and communities. What that means is we can probably be safe by making homes and communities firesafe and can let distant fires burn without undue risk.

Aside from the issue of whether thinning and prescribed burning works to improve public safety, there are ecological considerations. Most forests in this part of the world were born of, and are maintained by, severe fire. There is nothing worse than applying a land-management strategy that is inappropriate for the ecological system in question. Prescribed burning and tree thinning may be ecologically appropriate for the dry forests of the Southwest, but they are not appropriate for most of Montana’s mixed-conifer forests. Most of our forests depend on infrequent mixed- to high-severity fires. Forest thinning and prescribed burning promote fires that burn at the wrong intensities and at the wrong times of year. Numerous plants and animals require high-severity fire at the right time of year for the creation of the (blackened) forest conditions they need to thrive. Look at the post-fire forest conditions where morel mushroom, Bicknell’s geranium, jewel beetle, black-backed woodpecker, and mountain bluebird thrive. Numerous other species depend on later stages of forest succession following severe fire. Unfortunately, the full range of forest successional stages cannot be created through a program of understory burning and tree harvesting designed to support lower-severity fire.

The solution, then, if we are to manage our public lands in a manner that maintains the integrity of the disturbance-based forest ecological systems that occur across Montana, is to focus our tree harvesting in green-tree forests near communities and to adopt a let-it-burn policy beyond the wildland-urban interface, with the understanding that fires do not pose undue risk if we’re prepared. All of us could be better taught to appreciate the role of severe fire and to celebrate severe-fire events while staying safe. After that, if we feel that there’s still too much severe fire for our taste, then we’ll have to address the single issue that explains most of the variation in fire frequency and extent — climate change. We can’t eliminate shifts in fire frequency and extent by doing more prescribed burning and forest thinning — the data are clear on that one.

Richard Hutto is Professor Emeritus in Biology and Wildlife Biology at the University of Montana where he conducted research on and taught about fire ecology for more than 35 years.

