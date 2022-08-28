Rick Bass: Old forests are carbon-storing miracles

One of the unintended consequences of the Jan. 6 hearings is the subtext of looking at the insurrection in the past tense. The attempted coup was attempted, but stopped. A weaponized mob was not ushered into the Capitol by the ex-Commander-in-Chief, bypassing security, and Mike Pence was not hung.

In the real-time here-and-now, however, though also operating in broad daylight, is another kind of sedition. Climate change — the nation’s and the world’s number-one national security threat. On Earth Day, President Biden issued an executive order to the Department of Agriculture, which includes the U.S. Forest Service, as well as Department of Interior, to inventory for protection all old and mature forests on the public lands. Old forests are carbon-storing miracles, and in the fight to slow climate change, we don’t have time to cut them down and wait centuries for the possibility of such giants arising once.

How great are these old forests at keeping carbon in the ground? The largest 1% of trees in a forest can hold up to 50% of the forest’s carbon, and the older they get, the greater their rate of storing more carbon, compared to younger, smaller trees. Before Trump, this is what used to be called a no-brainer: don’t cut them. Nor is there a need to cut them; public lands are only 3% of nation’s timber supply, and none of it need be from old and mature forests. They’re worth so much more standing. They belong to the public treasury. They are our public lands. The USFS is already losing $3 billion per year. Destroying these old carbon-storing giants only puts us into deeper climate trouble.

Logging, particularly clearcuts, also releases vast stores of carbon by drying the soil gashed open by bulldozers, the scalded soil no longer able to support the billions of miles of subsurface communications connecting all trees and all roots to one larger organism: the forest itself.

Biden’s Earth Day order was encouraged by environmental groups, but many sales are still being proposed as remnants of a Trump executive order to proceed without Environmental Impact Statements. One of the most concerning projects—the Black Ram project on the Kootenai National Forest (KNF) in Montana’s Yaak Valley — has drawn particular interest as it would liquidate that ancient forest before it could be inventoried. In addition to serving as a nation’s best hope of slowing the rate of climate change, old forests on public lands such as Black Ram are also hotspots of extreme biological diversity: scientific treasure troves where we don’t yet know what we don’t know. Fully 25% of Montana’s list of sensitive and threatened species are found on this one national forest alone.

When one walks in an ancient intact primary forest such as the one at Black Ram, it’s the softness of the soil, the living earth, one notices first and foremost, more so than even the towering, creaking trees and the cool currents of shade and the slow drip of sunlight. The secrets from these rare primary forests that could help defend us against the increasing rate of climate change are being threatened by a Cabinet-level department within the administration. The USFS must come back into alignment with the intent of Biden’s executive order. Given SCOTUS’ overturning of the administration’s ability to regulate carbon emissions, protecting all old and mature forests on public lands immediately is the single most effective step Biden can take to combat climate change. It doesn’t cost anything. Indeed, it staunches the rate of loss by the USFS. The USFS is accepting comments on the executive order until Aug. 30.