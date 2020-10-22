'Right-to-Work' laws don't increase jobs

Rights in the workplace are about being able to balance life and work. They’re about having time to attend a parent-teacher conference or having time to take a loved one to the doctor. These rights give us the time for what matters in life without fearing you are at risk of losing your job or feeling like you’re falling behind at work.

Greg Gianforte supports the false narrative that Montana workers will be better off if Montana becomes a “Right-to-Work” state.

What Greg Gianforte really wants to do is depress wages so that wealthy CEOs like himself can keep more profits in their bank accounts rather than provide a fair share to the workers and communities who created that wealth.

As reported in the Billings Gazette and MT News, Gianforte is fundraising on “Right-to-Work” legislation. This is a scheme by corporations and CEOs to undermine the collective bargaining process itself by undermining union capacity to bargain. The result is corporations are given an enormous advantage when unions attempt to bargain for fair wages, job safety, health insurance and pensions.