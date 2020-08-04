Rioting, rudeness and responsibility

Ninety-one days and counting; the presidential election draws nearer with each passing day. With that countdown, concerns for the future of America grow exponentially. After more than two months of rioting and mayhem in Portland, concerned Americans wonder what further breakdown of civility can possibly rear its ugly head. And don’t believe for a minute that the rioters and so-called peaceful protesters have America’s best interest at heart, and compare their actions to the Boston Tea Party. We must accurately remember our history.

Daily we see local law enforcement undermined by the liberal politicians who thwart the ability of the police to do their duty. Now liberal politicians have taken a further step by turning their venom on the head of America’s law enforcement and attacked Attorney General Barr. The rudeness and disrespect shown him during the recent House committee hearing was disgusting. Barr could easily have walked out of the hearing due to the personal attacks from the Democrat members. Representative Nadler was shameful, and as AG Barr said (sarcastically), "a class act." It is no wonder that many people are afraid for our nation.

As concerned Americans, we can look in disgust on the behavior of others and wring our hands about the future, but as citizens of a free society, we also have a responsibility to do our part. Each of us has a sphere of influence and whether it large or small, we can do our best to stand up for the liberties we share. That ideal is well expressed in the preface of the booklet about the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution by the Cato Institution. It concludes with the following challenge: "In the end, however, no constitution can be self-enforcing. Government officials must respect their oaths to uphold the Constitution, and 'We the People' must be vigilant in seeing that they do. The Founders drafted an extra-ordinarily thoughtful plan of government, but it is up to us, each generation, to preserve and protect it for ourselves and for the future generations. The Constitution will live only if it stays alive in the hearts and minds of the American people. That perhaps, is the most enduring lesson of our experiment in ordered liberty."