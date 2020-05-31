Rivers don’t wait: Clean up Smurfit now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here we are again.

Another runoff, in which our communities have to keep fingers crossed that the flimsy berm at Smurfit-Stone will hold up to the river’s rising waters.

It’s been a decade since the mill closed down, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has little to show for its years of studies at what has become a languishing industrial wasteland. Right on the Clark Fork River.

Instead of working aggressively with our community and stakeholders to clean up the toxic waste at Smurfit, EPA conducts a plodding Superfund cleanup process with no end in sight. At its current pace, it could take another decade before we see cleanup action, if it happens at all.

That’s unacceptable.

In its 53 years of operation, the 3,200-acre Smurfit complex generated a staggering amount of potentially hazardous waste: 300 billion gallons of wastewater, 800,000 tons of sludge, 5.3 million cubic yards of mill waste, and 1.6 million tons of dioxin-generating bleached pulp.

Much of that waste is still there. Documented contaminants at the site read like a “Who’s Who” of hazardous and cancer-causing substances, including dioxins and furans, PCBs, arsenic, copper, lead, mercury and much more.