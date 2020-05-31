Rivers don’t wait: Clean up Smurfit now

Here we are again.
Another runoff, in which our communities have to keep fingers crossed that the flimsy berm at Smurfit-Stone will hold up to the river’s rising waters.
It’s been a decade since the mill closed down, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has little to show for its years of studies at what has become a languishing industrial wasteland. Right on the Clark Fork River.
Instead of working aggressively with our community and stakeholders to clean up the toxic waste at Smurfit, EPA conducts a plodding Superfund cleanup process with no end in sight. At its current pace, it could take another decade before we see cleanup action, if it happens at all.
That’s unacceptable.
In its 53 years of operation, the 3,200-acre Smurfit complex generated a staggering amount of potentially hazardous waste: 300 billion gallons of wastewater, 800,000 tons of sludge, 5.3 million cubic yards of mill waste, and 1.6 million tons of dioxin-generating bleached pulp.
Much of that waste is still there. Documented contaminants at the site read like a “Who’s Who” of hazardous and cancer-causing substances, including dioxins and furans, PCBs, arsenic, copper, lead, mercury and much more.
These wastes are strewn across 1,000-acres of settling basins, unlined dumps, and sludge ponds. Within that toxic tapestry, a 140-acre waste management area poses the greatest risks. Problems in this hot spot are far from subtle. For example, EPA has found manganese in concentrations approaching a breathtaking 60,000 parts per billion. The proposed state standard for manganese is just 100 parts per billion.
That kind of pollution may not be surprising at large-scale industrial sites, but this one sits in an active floodplain, where those toxic wastes come into contact with groundwater that flows to the Clark Fork River. And the only thing separating this wasteland from the river is a four mile long gravel berm that is uncertified, unengineered, and largely unmaintained.
The folly of further cleanup delay at Smurfit was made clear by 2018’s prolonged high water, which pounded these porous levees for weeks. EPA was forced to take emergency action to prevent a breach, but still, a suspicious plume of dark water escaped from the berm into the river days later. That plume tested positive for arsenic at levels far exceeding human health standards, and had a heavy metals fingerprint matching the water in the adjacent pond.
In the grand scheme of things, 2018 on the Clark Fork was nothing — maybe a 30-year flood. This year, a river in Michigan saw a 500-year flood, with predictably catastrophic results. It happens. And eventually it will happen at Smurfit.
Enough is enough. After 10 years of runoffs, 10 years of berm decay and 10 years of hazardous waste trickling into the river, it’s time for meaningful and comprehensive cleanup at Smurfit. Full restoration of this site may take many years, due to its size, complexity and severity of contamination. But that’s no excuse for inaction. It also doesn’t mean we can’t get started now.
Remember that 140-acre hot spot? EPA can begin active cleanup at those sludge and waste dumps immediately. The data are clear; the threats are well documented. No new studies or information on any other part of the vast mill site changes the fact that these toxic dumps are at risk from high flows and are a chronic source of contamination to groundwater and the Clark Fork River. Get started there, and then move on to the rest of the site.
The path forward is clear: Clean up the dumps, remove the berms and restore the floodplain. Ten years is too long. Clean Smurfit now.
Karen Knudsen is executive director of the Clark Fork Coalition. John DeArment is science director for the Clark Fork Coalition.
