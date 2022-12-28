Road Zen: A gift of care

If Bing Crosby were alive and in town, he would certainly have a smile on his face. There’s no doubt we’ve experienced an intensely “White Christmas”. The white stuff blankets our mountains, hills, and valleys in prodigious amounts. Great news for skiers and, if we develop truly substantial snowpack levels, for the health of Montana’s blue-ribbon trout streams. But when we look beyond the enchantment of crystal blanketed fields and get down to the (literal) nitty-gritty of the streets (the slush and ice, not to mention potholes) we’re left with not-so-great news. This yucky facet of winter is particularly and intensely apparent to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Traction is spotty at best. The plowing that clears the way for motorists buries most bike lanes and creates extra berm-like challenges to pedestrians. There’s probably not a whole lot that Public Works can do about it. Producing a clear connection between every sidewalk and crosswalk would be an enterprise of epic proportions. No, the task of making the winter travel more tolerable, and potentially more survivable, for those on foot or bike falls to those of us in the comfort and safety of our wheeled metal cages. And it’s not particularly difficult, at least in theory: Slow down, be aware and be PATIENT. Probably not bad advice for family holiday gatherings either.

When you see someone bicycling the streets in wintry weather, you can bet that, with very rare exceptions, they’re not not out riding for fun. In many cases they are those who, often as a result of limited resources, have no alternative transportation options. Our free bus system is great, but still can’t cover a lot of A to B journeys. The bike lanes are raggedly snow packed or being tracked on by drivers who are naturally tracking rightward to create more space from opposing traffic. Or they’re shifted to the right by a center snow berm. As a result, the only safe and secure place for bicyclists’ winter riding is in the right tire track created by the flow of motor vehicles. So when you encounter a bicyclist in ‘your’ lane, keep in mind it’s the only logical and secure place to ride. Please avoid pressuring them by following closely; your operative thought should be: “If they slipped and fell would I be able to stop without hitting them?”. Only pass, using moderate speed, when plenty of space is available; a full car width is way better than three feet. And providing comfort and safety for others is a great way to rack up Karma points!

Pedestrians, bundled up and wanting to shorten their exposure to the elements, may be crossing at sub-optimal times or places. Again, lower speed and heightened awareness is the recipe for keeping the vulnerable safe in winter travel conditions. Remember, speed limits are based on dry and clear road conditions. Prudent speeds under many of the conditions we encounter this time of year could be half the posted limit, perhaps less. To go on an alliterative jaunt, prudence and patience provide the pathway for protecting pedestrians (and others).

And of course, please enjoy your holiday activities and travels using the ODS (Only Drive Sober) system. It’s a well known fact that killing someone can ruin your whole day. See you in ’23.