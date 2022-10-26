Road Zen: Bicycling a New Avenue

Sometimes I look back at a column as a sort of Devil’s Advocate. As a result, I must admit there are some positive things about bike lanes I neglected to mention, even though the specific risks to edge riding I’ve previously noted remain. Cyclist safety, in a peripheral way, does tend to improve with the introduction of bicycling infrastructure. The resulting additional riders attracted apparently raises motorist awareness. The lane painting changes also reduce the width of the general travel lane, tending to calm traffic. These are both good things.

It’s also possible a cynic could accuse me, a bicycling advocate, of ironically making riding sound more dangerous with all the talk about ‘conflict zones’. Won’t people be less inclined to commute by making the streets seem even more scary?”

I hope not, and they shouldn’t be. Because bicycling, even when riding on a typical urban street, is a relatively benign and safe activity. Using census data, in 2012 the League of American Bicyclists estimated that US cyclists ride approximately 91 billion miles a year. With 726 cyclist deaths that year, one would need to ride 12 million miles (well over a lifetime of riding for most of us) to experience a fatal crash. Even if one removes the risks from cars during trail and mountain biking, let’s generously say half the miles, the risks are still quite reasonable. Also, consider that the bicyclists who could be considered “crash magnets” (riding intoxicated and/or against traffic, sidewalk riding, riding without lights at night) are a considerable part of the fatality statistics noted above. On the other hand, when cyclists are educated and engaged, they recognize the times and locations of typical motorist errors. Knowing how to negotiate or avoid those situations means their risk profile is significantly lower than the norm.

Look at it this way. People enjoy the relaxation and back-to-nature feeling of hiking and camping. But when you’re in bear county, like all of us under the Big Sky, you learn, through media and personal sources how to be ‘bear aware’. Proper food storage at campsites, using bear bells, carrying bear spray - all these ‘wisdoms’ help keep a statistically safe activity that much safer. And it tends to increase our psychological comfort rather than producing anxiety. Playing golf or soccer on a summer afternoon is a pleasant and safe activity. Yet local media sources expound this wisdom every year: “When thunder roars, get indoors”. Related advice for the urban bike commuter would be: “Save your bones, avoid door zones”. Recognize a risk and act to eliminate or minimize it.

Most people don’t have a lot to learn in order to be much safer in traffic. Just a handful of adjustments in thinking, attitude, and habits separates the bicyclist hampered by nervousness from one riding a variety of streets with skills and confidence. Unfortunately, because it’s hard to appreciate the available advances in confidence, comfort, and safety, most adults will fail to seek out almost any form of bicycling safety education.

Think of when you were a kid and your parent finally convinced you, despite your trepidation, to ride for the first time without training wheels. Remember the freedom and exhilaration you felt after the first few wobbly minutes? Stepping (perhaps I should say peddling) through the threshold of empowered bicycling can bring a similar smile of confidence and new horizons. For anyone interested in exploring a new realm of bicycling confidence and comfort, I’m presently planning a “street smarts” class starting in the spring. Venue and so forth to be determined. Stay tuned.